France election sees leftist coalition lead — as it happened

French voters deliver a victory to the left and a blow to Le Pen

07/08/2024 July 8, 2024 French voters deliver a victory to the left and a blow to Le Pen

France faced the possibility of a hung parliament after Sunday's election, in which a left-wing alliance unexpectedly came out on top but no group won an outright majority.

Voters dealt a major setback to Marine Le Pen's nationalist, euroskeptic National Rally (RN). Polls had predicted the RN would win the second round, but it came in third.

The result was also another blow to centrist President Emmanuel Macron, who called for snap elections to clear up his political situation after his party was trounced in last month's European Parliament elections.

The election will leave the parliament divided into three main groups — left, center and far right — with very different platforms and no tradition of working together.

This post concludes our live blog