France: Dozens of migrants found in back of truck near Italian border

The truck had been carrying 31 people, reportedly from Pakistan, when it was inspected by authorities in southern France. The latest discovery comes after dozens of migrants were found dead in a truck near London.
Officers carrying out a routine traffic control in southern France uncovered dozens of migrants in the back of a truck on Saturday, the public prosecutor's office in Nice said.
Some 31 people, including three unaccompanied minors, were found in the truck during a vehicle spot-check at a toll booth near La Turbie near the border with Italy.
Prosecutors said that all 31 people on board were Pakistani nationals. The driver of the truck, who is also from Pakistan, was arrested by French authorities.
The migrants were handed over to Italian authorities, reported the Nice-Matin newspaper.
Prosecutors will now try to determine whether a human smuggling ring is behind the operation. Should that prove not to be the case, the driver of the truck will be charged with aiding and abetting illegal immigration, news agency AFP reported.
Concerns after UK migrant truck deaths
The discovery comes just days after French authorities in the northern port city of Calais pulled over a refrigerated truck carrying eight migrants. All those inside the truck, including four children, were taken to the hospital after exhibiting signs of hypothermia.
Border control agencies have been on high alert following the deaths of 39 migrants in the UK on October 23.
The migrants, who were determined to be Vietnamese nationals, had also been transported in a refrigerated truck when the vehicle was found east of London.
The alleged driver of the truck, a 25-year-old from Northern Ireland, has already been charged over the deaths. He faces 39 counts of manslaughter as well as human trafficking and immigration offenses.
Every evening, DW sends out a selection of the day's news and features. Sign up here.
Two people were arrested in Vietnam and one in Ireland as the UK probes the deaths of 39 migrants discovered in Essex. All victims are now believed to be Vietnamese. Police called on two haulier brothers to come forward. (01.11.2019)
The 12 migrants were found in healthy condition after they reportedly snuck into a refrigerated truck. Last week, 39 migrants were found dead in refrigerated truck east of London. (30.10.2019)