 France: Dozens of Jewish graves vandalized in anti-Semitic attack | News | DW | 03.12.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

News

France: Dozens of Jewish graves vandalized in anti-Semitic attack

Vandals have defaced more than 100 graves with swastikas in a Jewish cemetery in eastern France. The interior minister condemned the "heinous acts" — the latest in a string of anti-Semitic incidents in the Alsace region.

French police stand guard outside the Westhoffen cemetery

Authorities in eastern France said Tuesday they had discovered 107 tombs spray-painted with swastikas and anti-Semitic slogans in a Jewish graveyard near the German border.

The vandalism in the town of Westhoffen, west of the city of Strasbourg, was discovered hours after a similar attack on another Jewish cemetery in the nearby village of Schaffhouse-sur-Zorn.

French Interior Minister Cristophe Castaner condemned the "heinous acts" on Twitter, adding that everything was being done to ensure the vandals are brought to justice.

Police are investigating, while local authorities said they were working to make sure such attacks don't happen again.

The Alsace region has witnessed a series of racist and anti-Semitic incidents in recent months that have triggered a national debate about intolerance in France, home to Europe's largest Jewish community.

In February, more than 90 graves were daubed with swastikas at the Quatzenheim Jewish cemetery northwest of Strasbourg.

According to police figures, the number of anti-Jewish offenses reported to authorities increased 74% in 2018 compared with the previous year.

Watch video 02:02

Massive protests against anti-Semitic attacks in France

nm/aw (AFP, AP, dpa)

DW sends out a daily selection of hard news and quality feature journalism. Sign up here.

DW recommends

Jewish cemetery vandalized in Estonia

The 110-year old Rahumae cemetery had graves broken and overturned over the weekend. Swastikas were also found spray-painted near a bus stop. (25.06.2019)  

Strasbourg's Old Synagogue memorial vandalized in 'anti-Semitic act'

The French city's mayor said "once again, enough is enough." The incident comes only weeks after vandals spray-painted swastikas on Jewish gravestones in a nearby town. (02.03.2019)  

French President Macron visits Quatzenheim Jewish cemetery after graves desecrated

President Emmanuel Macron has visited a Jewish cemetery in Alsace, after 80 graves were vandalized overnight. Politicians from across the spectrum joined marches across France to condemn recent anti-Semitic incidents. (19.02.2019)  

France's Macron unveils plan to tackle anti-Semitism

French President Emmanuel Macron has announced new measures to tackle anti-Semitism, including a ban on extremist far-right groups. The move comes after a recent hike in anti-Semitic attacks. (20.02.2019)  

WWW links

Newsletter

Signup for DW's daily newsletter  

Audios and videos on the topic

Massive protests against anti-Semitic attacks in France  

Related content

Frankreich Elsass Grabschändung auf jüdischem Friedhof in Quatzenheim Macron

French President Macron visits Quatzenheim Jewish cemetery after graves desecrated 19.02.2019

President Emmanuel Macron has visited a Jewish cemetery in Alsace, after 80 graves were vandalized overnight. Politicians from across the spectrum joined marches across France to condemn recent anti-Semitic incidents.

Massive protests against anti-Semitic attacks in France 20.02.2019

Tens of thousands took to the streets across France to protest against a wave of anti-Semitic attacks. The most recent is the daubing of swastikas on nearly 100 graves in a Jewish cemetery. Political parties urged people to attend the rallies.

Frankreich Strassburg - Gedenkstein an alter Synagoge wird Opfer von Vandalismus

Strasbourg's Old Synagogue memorial vandalized in 'anti-Semitic act' 02.03.2019

The French city's mayor said "once again, enough is enough." The incident comes only weeks after vandals spray-painted swastikas on Jewish gravestones in a nearby town.

Advertisement