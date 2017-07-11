France: Detainee takes 2 prison guards hostage

An inmate at the high-security Conde-sur-Sarthe jail, northwestern France, took two guards hostage on Tuesday, the Justice Ministry said in a statement.

At least one officer has been injured in the eye, the ministry said, adding that the incident began at 10:15 a.m. local time (1215 UTC).

French broadcaster BFMTV had reported that the two officers held were a man and a woman. The female guard was freed after several hours, according to BFMTV.

Negotiations were underway to try to secure the release of the guards, the ministry said.

Authorities mobilized security units at the jail and dispatched extra forces to the facility, about 250 km (155 miles) west of Paris.

What we know about the attacker

The suspected attacker was a prisoner serving a life sentence, local newspaper Ouest France reported in its online edition. According to the paper, he had been admitted to the facility less than a month ago.

BFMTV said the man had been convicted of rape and murder.

The prison in Conde-sur-Sarthe has a reputation for housing dangerous or radicalized prisoners.

A similar incident took place in the same prison in 2019, when an inmate held a guard hostage and a trainee for hours before security teams rescued them.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

fb/wmr (Reuters, EFE)