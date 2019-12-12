 France deploys armed drones in the Sahel region | News | DW | 19.12.2019

News

France deploys armed drones in the Sahel region

The French military will now use armed drones in Africa’s Sahel region as part of its seven-year fight against Islamist extremist groups there. President Emmanuel Macron is expected to visit the region soon.

French and Malian soldiers on patrol in Mali in March 2019 as part of Operation Barkhane (Getty Images/AFP/D. Benoit)

American-built Reaper drones fitted with laser-guided missiles have been deployed as part of France's Barkhane mission in Niger, Mali and Burkina Faso, French Defense Minister Florence Parly announced on Thursday.

The drones have been used to provide surveillance support to the mission since 2014, but will now also be able to strike targets.

"This is a new capacity, not a change in doctrine. The rules of engagement of armed drones are exactly the same as for fighter aircraft," Parly said.

Speaking in Paris, Parly said the drones had been successfully tested at an airbase in Niger's capital Niamey.

Read more: Anti-French sentiment on the rise in West Africa as security situation deteriorates

Using armed drones is controversial, with rights groups saying piloting weapons from a distance can dehumanize warfare. The US has been criticized for deploying them in campaigns in Afghanistan, Pakistan and Yemen.

Long-running mission

France has a 4,500-strong force called Operation Barkhane supporting several Sahel countries who for the past seven years have been fighting a revolt by extremist groups.

Earlier this month, extremist militants attacked a military camp in western Niger which left 71 personnel dead. French President Emmanuel Macron is expected to visit the country this weekend. In November, 13 French soldiers on the mission were killed in a helicopter crash in Mali.

The international MINUSMA mission in Mali, also tasked with stabilizing the region – currently includes some 15,000 soldier and police officers, some of them from Germany.

France is due to host will also host a summit on the ongoing conflict in January with the presidents of Burkina Faso, Chad, Mali, Mauritania and Niger.

se/rc (dpa, AFP)

Anti-French sentiment on the rise in West Africa as security situation deteriorates

Despite the ongoing presence of French troops in the troubled Sahel region, violent attacks against civilians and security forces are still commonplace. So why isn't the situation improving? (12.12.2019)  

Niger: Attack on military camp kills dozens of soldiers

Suspected Islamist militants have killed more than 70 soldiers in an attack on a remote military post in western Niger. It is the deadliest assault on the West African country's military in recent history. (12.12.2019)  

French soldiers pursuing jihadists killed in Mali helicopter collision

The two helicopters collided during an operation against militants in Mali's restive northern region. Jihadists have intensified their attacks in recent weeks despite efforts to rein in terrorism in the country. (27.11.2019)  

Burkina Faso: A terrorist gold mine

Gold mines in isolated areas of Africa’s Sahel region have become a welcome source of income for terrorists. Recent attacks in Burkina Faso show that security forces in the region are unable to gain the upper hand. (17.11.2019)  

UN impasse could mean killer robots escape regulation

It's no longer the stuff of science fiction: Wars could soon be decided by lethal autonomous weapons systems. But a concerted effort to ban "killer robots" through international law at the UN appears to have hit a wall. (20.08.2019)  

German army can lease arms-capable Israeli drones, lawmakers say

Germany's army is set to fly arms-capable Heron drones for the first time in history, after a parliamentary committee approved leasing the aircraft from Israel. The project would cost Germany over $1 billion. (14.06.2018)  

West African leaders pledge $1 billion to fight jihadis

The leaders of West African nations have announced a plan to combat the growing problem of Islamist violence in the region. Jihadi groups have strengthened their presence across the arid Sahel region this year. (15.09.2019)  

Mauretanien Frankreich Afrikanische Union

Anti-French sentiment on the rise in West Africa as security situation deteriorates 12.12.2019

Despite the ongoing presence of French troops in the troubled Sahel region, violent attacks against civilians and security forces are still commonplace. So why isn't the situation improving?

Drohne USA Militär Libyen

Drone 'lost' over Libya, says US military 23.11.2019

A US drone aircraft has been "lost" over Libya's capital, Tripoli, says AFRICOM, the US military's headquarters for Africa, based in Germany. For months, rival Libyan groups have fought for control of Libya's main city.

Paris Macron und Stoltenberg

France's Macron defends NATO 'brain death' remarks 28.11.2019

The French leader is setting the tone ahead of a NATO summit next week. At issue are unresolved questions over peace in Europe, relations with Russia, Turkey and greater NATO involvement in the Sahel, Macron said.

