 France cools Iran spat with new ambassador | News | DW | 06.03.2019

News

France cools Iran spat with new ambassador

France and Iran have appointed new ambassadors after both roles were left empty for months. But EU member states are wary of easing diplmatic pressure on Iran, with some taking further measures.

Philippe Thiebaud speaking at the ambassador residence in Seoul, South Korea

The French government has appointed an ambassador to Iran after the role was left vacant for months following a diplomatic dispute with the Islamic republic, according to a decree published in France's Official Gazette.

The government named veteran diplomat Philippe Thiebaud (pictured), who once represented France at the International Atomic Energy Agency in Vienna, as its permanent representative in Iran.

France's AFP news agency reported that Iran had tapped Bahram Ghasemi, spokesman for the Iranian Foreign Ministry, as its ambassador to France, another post left empty since the summer.

Iran's choice is a controversial one. Ghasemi, who previously served as ambassador to Italy and Spain, had earlier this week credited Lebanese militant group Hezbollah with preventing terrorist groups from reaching Europe. Hezbollah's military wing is considered a terrorist group by the EU.

Read more: US policy spreads gloom in Iran

Watch video 01:18

New financial mechanism means European businesses

EU wary of Iran

France and the wider EU have been at odds with Iran over assassinations and attempted bombings on European soil. EU member states have accused Iranian security services of involvement in the foiled attacks.

On Monday, the Netherlands recalled its ambassador from Tehran "for consultations" following a dispute about Iran's involvement in the assassination of two Iranian-born Dutch citizens in the Netherlands.

Last year, Germany charged an Iranian diplomat with conspiracy to commit murder in connection with an alleged bomb plot against a rally of Iranian exiles in France.

Read more: Opinion: EU taking a stand through legal trading with Iran

  • Gold bullion on gold coins (picture-alliance/blickwinkel/McPHOTO/BilderBox)

    US sanctions and who they target

    Iran

    US sanctions on Iran target Tehran's trade in gold and precious metals, block the sales of passenger jets and restrict Iran's purchase of US dollars, among other punitive measures. The US has also blocked Iran's key oil sales in a further tranche of sanctions, which came into force in November 2018.

  • M16-rifle (AFP/Getty Images/S. Marai)

    US sanctions and who they target

    North Korea

    Impoverished North Korea is under a UN-backed embargo, but Washington also maintains an extensive regime of sanctions of its own. For example, the US strictly bans exporting weapons to the pariah state. Washington also uses its global clout to penalize non-US banks and companies that do business with Pyongyang.

  • Man dipping his hands in oil (picture-alliance/dpa/G. Esiri)

    US sanctions and who they target

    Syria

    Washington trade restrictions prevent the regime of President Bashar Assad from exporting Syrian oil to the US. All property and assets of the Syrian government in the US have been frozen. Americans, wherever in the world they might be, are banned from "new investment" in the war-torn country, according to the US Treasury.

  • Crimean wine

    US sanctions and who they target

    Russia

    The US blacklisted scores of high-ranking Russian officials and businessmen after the 2014 Crimea crisis, stopping them from traveling to the US and freezing their assets. The comprehensive sanctions list includes goods from the Russian-annexed region, such as wine. New sanctions imposed in the aftermath of the Skripal poisoning in March 2018 target sensitive national security and defense goods.

  • Tourist couple posing beside a graffiti, Havana, Cuba,

    US sanctions and who they target

    Cuba

    American tourists began flocking to Cuba immediately after the Obama administration initiated a thaw in relations in 2016. Under Donald Trump, however, the White House reimposed travel restrictions for US citizens, making it much harder for Americans to travel to the island. At least one Obama-era concession is still in place, however: it is still legal to bring Cuban cigars and rum to the US.

    Author: Darko Janjevic


'Hostile activities'

Brussels has called for an "immediate end" to Iranian operations on European soil and sanctioned Iran's Ministry for Intelligence and Security for its alleged involvement in the attacks.

Despite those tensions and US pressure to withdraw from a 2015 deal that restricts Iran's nuclear program in exchange for sanctions relief, EU member states have affirmed their commitment to the accord, saying it continues to curb the Islamic republic's nuclear capabilities.

ls/amp (AFP, AP)

