France: Conservatives lead Le Pen's far right in regional vote — early results

France's conservative party, The Republicans, was projected to win the most votes in the first round of regional elections on Sunday, according to three polling agencies.

In second place was Marine Le Pen's far-right National Rally (RN), which has been repositioning itself as a more mainstream political force less than a year out from the country's presidential election.

Sunday's vote was marked by a record low turnout. It was being held to pick assemblies for mainland France's 13 regions and 96 departments.

Unless parties win over 50% in the first round, a runoff will be held on June 27. Only parties that garner 10% of ballots will advance to that crucial second vote.

After a challenging year with lockdowns and restrictions, French President Emmanuel Macron is in a precarious situation. His party, the Republic on the Move (LREM), was not projected to win any of the 13 regions.

Far right's move to mainstream

Le Pen's party was expected to win at least one region, propelling her into the national spotlight with her new, softened image. While she was not a candidate in these elections, she has campaigned as the face of the party.

"She appears less extreme in the eyes of the French, less dangerous for democracy, than she did a decade ago," said Brice Teinturier, an analyst with pollster IPSOS, speaking with Reuters.

Exit polls showed her party topping the first round in Provence-Alpes-Cote d'Azur.

Uphill battle for Macron

Exit polls in the deindustrialized north showed conservative candidate Xavier Bertrand — a Macron rival — beating Le Pen's party.

A win would bolster his chances of becoming the conservatives' presidential candidate in 2022, and cut into the president's center-right voter base.

But some analysts say that the results of regional elections are mostly driven by local dynamics combined with a high abstention rate, and cannot be seen as a measure for the larger political picture in France.

