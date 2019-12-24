 France: Christmas mass ends in carbon monoxide poisoning | News | DW | 25.12.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

News

France: Christmas mass ends in carbon monoxide poisoning

A Christmas Eve service in northern France ended abruptly after churchgoers complained of headaches that turned out to be caused by carbon monoxide. A total of 21 people were treated, while two are in serious condition.

An ambulace arrives at a hospital in France (Getty Images/Bongarts/A. Grimm)

A church in the northern French town of Carlepont had to be evacuated after churchgoers suffered carbon monoxide poisoning, the local fire department said on Wednesday.

Emergency services were dispatched to the church on Tuesday evening after several people complained of headaches during the Christmas Eve service.

Between 150 and 200 people were attending the service and were taken to a nearby community hall where dozens of people were treated, Le Parisien newspaper reported.

Local authorities said 21 people were taken to nearby hospitals for treatment.

Two of the churchgoers are believed to be in serious condition. One of the victims was taken to a specialist center and placed in a hyperbaric oxygen chamber.

Investigation ongoing

The cause of the carbon monoxide leak is still unknown, although investigators were probing the church's gas heater. The church has been closed pending an investigation.

Carbon monoxide is a colorless, odorless gas that is produced when burning coal, wood, charcoal, oil, kerosene, natural gas or propane. Prolonged exposure can lead to headaches, disorientation, unconsciousness and possibly death.

Local emergency official Nicolas Mougin told AFP that authorities measured carbon monoxide levels up to 350 parts per million (ppm) inside the church.

Although the severity of carbon monoxide poisoning depends on the concentration and how long a person was exposed, the amount recorded in the Carlepont church appeared to be very high.

The US Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends limiting carbon monoxide exposure to 50 ppm over an 8-hour period.

rs/kl (AFP, dpa)

Every evening, DW sends out a selection of the day's news and features. Sign up here.

Watch video 00:43

Carbon monoxide detectors for hookah bars

DW recommends

Firefighters escort 300 people from swingers club

Patrons of a swingers club in western Germany had to be evacuated from a building when two people collapsed inside. More than 300 people, some suffering from carbon monoxide poisoning, had to be brought to safety. (03.11.2019)  

Carbon monoxide poisoning: Family of four found dead in Stuttgart

Several hundred people die each year in Germany from carbon monoxide poisoning. On Monday, a young family of four was found dead near Stuttgart by a relative. (05.02.2018)  

Carbon monoxide: odorless, colorless, lethal

Carbon monoxide can be a nightmare for unknowing victims. Even the air in shisha bars can put you in the hospital. DW has the facts surrounding CO poisoning. (21.11.2017)  

WWW links

DW Newsletter

DW Newsletter  

Audios and videos on the topic

Carbon monoxide detectors for hookah bars  

Related content

Paris Kathedrale Notre Dame neun Monate nach dem Brand

No Christmas Mass at Notre Dame for first time since French Revolution 24.12.2019

Christmas Mass at Notre Dame cathedral is canceled for the first time in centuries, due to damage from a devastating fire earlier this year. The Archdiocese of Paris has offered worshipers an alternative.

Frankreich Generalstreik | Gare de Lyon, Métro Paris

France: Christmas transport disrupted by prolonged strike 25.12.2019

All but two train lines of the Paris metro was shuttered on Christmas day, while only a fraction of high-speed rail and inner city trains were operational. Despite the disruption, a slim majority supports the strikes.

Pope Francis celebrates Christmas midnight Mass 25.12.2019

Bells rang out in churches around the world as Christians marked the birth of Christ. Pope Francis celebrated midnight Mass at the Vatican against a backdrop of scandal and division in the Catholic church.

Advertisement