France: Bus crashes near ski resort, killing 2

The crash near the Porte-Puymorens ski resort also injured several. The bus ran into a cliff, initial investigations revealed.

A bus carrying 46 passengers and a driver crashed near a ski resort in the southern French Pyrenees on Sunday, killing two people and injuring several others.

The Spanish bus originated from L'Hospitalet de Llobregat, outside Barcelona, Spain, Catalonia's emergency services said on X, formerly Twitter.

What do we know about the crash?

The bus crashed near the Porte-Puymorens ski resort, the regional administration said. Over a dozen were injured, with seven in critical condition.

Four rescue helicopters were deployed to the site of the crash, with over 120 individuals involved in the rescue effort, including from Spain's Catalonia and Andorra.

Rescue helicopters were deployed as ambulances struggled to reach the site of the crash Image: Jean-Christophe MILHET/AFP

Ambulances struggled to make their way due to the winding road to the ski resort.

Initial investigation revealed the bus had run into a cliff, local authorities said. The exact circumstances of the crash still remain unclear.

A holiday center nearby in Porte-Puymorens was opened to house the surviving passengers, as the local resort was yet to open, pending snowfall.

rmt/wd (AFP, AP)