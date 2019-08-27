France: Brigitte Macron to go back to teaching

The wife of French President Emmanuel Macron said Monday she was returning the classroom. Brigitte Macron made the announcement at the opening of an adult education center in the Paris quarter of Clichy-sous-Bois.

The first lady had helped set up the school, which focuses on job seekers and high school dropouts between the ages of 25 and 48. The education they are set to receive aims to help them find employment.

She told reporters she would be "nervous," but emphasized that the school's mission was "very important."

The Paris neighborhood Clichy-sous-Bois is one of the poorer areas in the French capital. In 2005, two boys died after fleeing police in the area, prompting weeks of riots.

New career 'at any age'

Brigitte Macron met her future husband Emmanuel while teaching French literature in the city of Amiens. The future president was 15 years-old at the time.

Read more: Petition against French lady gains momentum

She continued her career until 2015, when she retired from teaching at a prestigious private school in Paris to support his political career.

On Friday, the 66-year-old First Lady said her return to teaching aimed to "show that any age, you can start a new career."

Emanuel Macron was also expected to visit the school in Clichy-sous-Bois to see the results of the initiative in person, according to the Le Parisien daily.

France's premieres dames Brigitte Macron: From teacher to first lady Emmanuel Macron aims to formalize the role of first lady, saying his wife "will have a voice there." Brigitte Macron, his former drama teacher and 24 years his senior, has always been a strong influence. She left her first husband to support the ambitious Macron, edited his speeches during the campaign and managed his stage presence. Originally from Amiens, she comes from a family of chocolatiers.

France's premieres dames Trierweiler and Gayet: Presidential affair When outgoing President Francois Hollande was elected in 2012, he celebrated with his partner Valerie Trierweiler (at left). In addition to her busy life as a journalist and talk show host, she took on the duties as France's first lady - until celebrity magazine "Closer" exposed Hollande's secret trysts with actress Julie Gayet (right) in 2014. Trierweiler has since published a tell-all memoir.

France's premieres dames Carla Bruni: France's top model Carla Bruni, the wife of former President Nicolas Sarkozy, is a native of Italy. She first rose to fame as a model for many of the world's top fashion designers but later shifted her focus to music, finding success with her debut album, "Quelqu'un m'a dit," in 2002. She married Sarkozy in 2008, but largely stayed out of the political spotlight. At 49, she remains a style icon to this day.

France's premieres dames Bernadette Chirac: Political success As first lady from 1995 to 2007, Bernadette Chirac was influential in her husband's success. But she also pursued her own political career. In 1971, she was elected to the municipal council in her home of Sarran, in the Correze constituency. Since 1979, she has served on the departmental council. She also heads up several charities, including Pieces Jaunes, helping children in French hospitals.

France's premieres dames Danielle Mitterrand: Socialist warrior France's first Socialist first lady once said "there is no traditional role" for a president's wife. And Danielle Mitterrand (right) was proof. Rather than stay on the sidelines like her predecessors, the outspoken Mitterrand supported many left-leaning causes worldwide, from the Zapatistas in Mexico (above) to ethnic minorities such as Kurds and Tibetans, and opposed out-of-control capitalism.

France's premieres dames Claude Pompidou: Philanthropist and patron Unlike Mitterrand, Claude Pompidou (in white) - first lady from 1969 to 1974 - preferred to stay out of the spotlight, away from the pressures of political life. But she was committed to philanthropy, and set up a foundation to help disabled children, hospital patients and the elderly. And without her, the famed Pompidou Center and its modern art collection would never have seen the light of day.

France's premieres dames Yvonne de Gaulle: Miniskirts, machine guns The wife of the famous General Charles de Gaulle was a fervent Catholic, known as Tante (Aunt) Yvonne for her devotion to family and opposition to prostitution, divorce - and the miniskirt, which she hoped de Gaulle would ban in 1960s France (to no avail). But she was also praised for her cool head in the face of danger, when the couple survived an assassination attempt by machine gun in 1962.

France's premieres dames Cecile Carnot: Christmas tradition First lady from 1887 to 1894, Cecile Carnot was very involved with life at the Elysee Palace. During her time there, the first couple undertook - and paid for - the electrification of the palace. She organized lavish balls and garden parties, and introduced the Elysee Christmas party for children of Elysee staff and other children in need, a tradition which continues to this day. Author: Martin Kuebler



dj/rt (dpa, AP)

Every evening, DW sends out a selection of the day's news and features. Sign up here.