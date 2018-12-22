France: Bridge collapses causing death and injury

A truck and a car fell into the river Tarn in southern France Monday after a suspension bridge collapsed, emergency workers said. The body of a 15-year-old girl was recovered, prosecutor Dominique Alzeari told reporters. Four others have been rescued from the river.

The mother of the deceased teen was among those rescued, said Alzeari, adding that there were probably several other people missing, including the driver of the truck and perhaps the driver of a possible third vehicle involved in the incident.

Rescue efforts to locate them were ongoing.

A fire service official told French broadcaster BFMTV that about 70 emergency workers were at the scene, aided by divers, a dog unit and three helicopters.

The collapsed metal and concrete bridge — built in 1935 and renovated in 2003 — linked the towns of Mirepoix-sur-Tarn and Bessieres, 30 kilometres (18 miles) north of the city of Toulouse.

Weight of truck

The bridge was regularly inspected and had shown no structural issues, reported Le Figario, citing Ariane Melazzini, a press officer from Haute-Garonne regional council.

An investigation was underway to establish the weight of the truck and its cargo to determine if it the bridge's weight restriction of 19 tons had been respected, Malazzini said.

