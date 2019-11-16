 France braces for huge strikes over Macron pension reforms | News | DW | 05.12.2019

News

France braces for huge strikes over Macron pension reforms

Millions of transport workers, teachers, police and other professionals have started for a general walkout in France's biggest shutdown in years. The strikes will be a major test of President Macron's political strength.

French President Emmanuel Macron

A general strike in France was set to paralyze the country on Thursday, as workers and other professionals protest against President Emmanuel Macron's proposed pension reforms.

The strikes follow over a year of weekly "yellow vest" protests against inequality that rocked the country.

More to follow…

