France: Bastille Day parade aims to showcase European military progress

Key European leaders, including German Chancellor Angela Merkel and Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte joined French President Emmanuel Macron on Sunday to commemorate Bastille Day, which marks the July 14, 1789 storming of the Bastille fortress in Paris during the French Revolution.

Troops from 10 countries are taking part in the European Intervention Initiative (E2I) and will parade along Paris' Champs-Elysees.

Focus on joint European defense

Macron aims to showcase European military cooperation at this year's Bastille Day. European leaders are under pressure to boost their military ties amid growing rifts with Washington and Britain's looming exit from the European Union.

"Never since the end of World War II has Europe been so important," Macron said in a statement to mark July 14.

"The construction of a Europe of defense, in connection with the Atlantic alliance whose 70th anniversary we are celebrating, is a priority for France," he added.

The French president said that the aim of the E2I was to "act together and reinforce our capacity to act together," adding: "Our security and our defense pass through Europe."

