 France: Bastille Day parade aims to showcase European military cooperation | News | DW | 14.07.2019

News

German Chancellor Merkel and other European leaders are looking to highlight their joint military strength on Bastille Day amid rifts with the US. Troops from 10 countries are taking part in the annual Paris parade.

French jets spray lines of smoke in the colors of the French flag over the Champs-Elysees avenue during the Bastille Day parade in Paris

French jets fly over the Champs-Elysees avenue during the Bastille Day parade in Paris

Key European leaders, including German Chancellor Angela Merkel and Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte joined French President Emmanuel Macron on Sunday to commemorate Bastille Day, which marks the July 14, 1789 storming of the Bastille fortress in Paris during the French Revolution.

Troops from 10 countries are taking part in the European Intervention Initiative (EI2) and will parade along Paris' Champs-Elysees.

Heads of state and government from Belgium, Estonia, Finland, the Netherlands and Portugal also joined Merkel and Macron in the reviewing stand.

Outgoing British Prime Minister Theresa May was expected to participate in Bastille Day celebrations, but she will be represented by senior British Cabinet member David Lidington at the parade.

Focus on joint European defense

Macron aims to showcase European military prowess at this year's Bastille Day. European leaders are under pressure to boost their military ties amid growing rifts with Washington and Britain's looming exit from the European Union.

Read more: France's Macron announces creation of space force command

French President Macron arrives in a command car for the Bastille Day military parade in Paris, on July 14, 2019

Macron was met by some booing as he arrived for the parade

"Never since the end of World War II has Europe been so important," Macron said in a statement to mark July 14.

"The construction of a Europe of defense, in connection with the Atlantic alliance whose 70th anniversary we are celebrating, is a priority for France," he added.

The French president said that the aim of the EI2 was to "act together and reinforce our capacity to act together," adding: "Our security and our defense pass through Europe."

Read more: Opinion: We must strengthen European defense together

What is EI2?

In November 2018, defense ministers from 10 European countries gathered in Paris to set the agenda for the EI2, which is spearheaded by President Macron.

"To face new threats, Europe needs a strong defense," the French Defense Ministry said in a tweet after the meeting. "With the European Intervention Initiative, 10 European countries are committed to its protection."

Watch video 00:42

Maas: 'We need a true European security and defense union'

EI2's goal is to create a results-based common strategic culture that allows for rapid response joint military operations, including in humanitarian efforts. As such, it is not aimed at establishing a supranational European army. However, as an initiative outside EU and NATO frameworks, the French Defense Ministry has tried to alleviate concerns that it would undermine defense structures in the bloc and alliance.

"With the European Intervention Initiative, the whole European Union and the European pillar in NATO will also be strengthened," it added.

But France's efforts have done little to placate concerns in Berlin, which Paris sees as a pivotal actor in the initiative.

Claudia Major, senior international security associate at the Berlin-based German Institute for International and Security Affairs (SWP), told DW that German officials are wary because "it's explicitly and deliberately organized and set up outside the European Union's structures."

"For the Germans, making a deliberate attempt to setting up something meaningful outside the EU's structures — and outside NATO — is not seen as a positive move but rather as undermining the EU," Major said.

Watch video 08:13

Europe needs 'strategic patience' with Trump: ex-NATO envoy

shs/  (AFP, dpa)

