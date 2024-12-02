France: Barnier risks confidence vote forcing budget through

French Prime Minister Michel Barnier plans to force his budget through without a vote in parliament. Doing so risks a confidence vote in his minority government instead.

French Prime Minister Michel Barnier on Monday promised to push a budget through the national parliament, a move that the opposition have said would trigger a confidence vote against his minority government.

After failing to win support from the far-right opposition with a last-minute concession, Barnier said he would use article 49.3 of France's constitution to force the plans through without a vote.

Le Pen says RN will table confidence vote in response

The far-right National Rally (RN) party of Marine Le Pen and the left-wing bloc led by Luc Melenchon had already warned Barnier that they would seek a confidence vote in his government in this case.

RN leader Marine Le Pen said afterwards that Barnier "did not wish to respond to the request of the 11 million voters of the National Rally."

"He said that everyone will assume their responsibilities, so we will assume ours," Le Pen said. "We are tabling a motion of censure and we will vote to censure the government."

Barnier and his government were only appointed in September after summer elections that weakened the position of PresidentEmmanuel Macron's alliance. The veteran French politician has already survived one confidence vote, in October.

This is a developing story. More to follow.

msh/rc (AFP, Reuters)