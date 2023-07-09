France bans fireworks ahead of Bastille Day

Fireworks displays are a traditional feature of Bastille Day celebrations, but they are also often used during protests in the country.

France has banned the sale, possession and transport of fireworks for a week, including the July 14 national holiday weekend, following violent protests sparked by the police killing a teenager.

"In order to prevent the risk of serious disturbances to public order during the July 14 festivities, the sale, possession, transport and use of pyrotechnical articles and fireworks is banned until July 15 inclusively," said a government decree published in the official Journal on Sunday.

France is still reeling from violent protest sparked when Nahel, a 17-year-old boy of Algerian descent, was shot dead by police in Nanterre, a suburb of Paris on June 27.

Five nights of violence followed during which protesters often used fireworks to attack security officers. Earlier protests against reforms to the French retirement system also saw the use of fireworks.

What did the authorities say about the ban?

Celebrating Bastille Day, which refers to France's national day, usually involves the use of fireworks.

Addressing the ban to the French Le Parisien daily on Saturday, French Interior Minister Elisabeth Borne said she has met several representatives and residents nationwide who expressed fear regarding "possible renewed incidents" during the Bastille Day celebrations.

Borne vowed that the government would deploy "massive means to protect the French" during the national holiday.

The ban excludes professional or municipality-organized fireworks displays traditionally planned to mark the national day.

Riots which followed Nahel's killing saw the arrest of over 3,700, including at least 1,160 minors, as per official figures.

rmt/lo (AFP, dpa)