France: Attacker stabs three at Gare de Lyon in Paris

Police in Paris said three people were injured on Saturday in a stabbing attack at the city's Gare de Lyon railway station.

The attacker was arrested shortly afterward, although his motive was not immediately apparent.

What we know about the attack

The assailant launched into a stabbing spree at about 8 a.m. (0700 GMT/UTC) at the station, which is a hub for domestic trains as well as journeys to Switzerland and Italy.

The victims were stabbed in a waiting room inside the underground level of the station.

"The suspect did not cry out (any religious slogans) during his attack," a police source said. "He presented the police an Italian driving licence."

Rail operator SNCF said part of the train station would be temporarily inaccessible.

Two of the victims suffered light wounds. The third was reported to be more seriously injured, but police said they were not in a life-threatening condition.

Ramped-up security for Olympics

France raised its terrorism alert level in October to the highest level after a young Islamist stabbed a teacher to death in northern France, but the alert level was then lowered in mid-January.

Security is being beefed up as Paris prepares to host the first Olympic Games in a century in the French capital.

The Games pose a huge security challenge for the city, which has been repeatedly hit by terror attacks, most notably in 2015.

In December, a man with a knife targeted passersby near the Eiffel Tower, killing a German tourist and injuring two others.

