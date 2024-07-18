France: Arson attack in Nice leaves several dead

Seven people, including three children and a teenager, have died in a fire in a flat in the southern French city of Nice. Authorities added that three people were being sought in connection with the deadly fire.

A suspected arson attack in the southeastern French city of Nice has left seven people dead, including three children and a teenager.

The fire, which police believe was arson, tore through a top-floor apartment in a block of flats in the western suburb of Moulins at about 3 a.m. local time on Thursday morning.

Nice prosecutor Damien Martinelli later said investigators were looking into a "criminal" cause for the fire.

"In light of the initial evidence, I have opened an investigation into acts of arson leading to death," he told reporters at the scene.

First Deputy Mayor of Nice, Anthony Borre, said on X that "These actions are serious, they are barbaric." He added he hoped for "a strong response" by the authorities once the investigation was over.

"The footage clearly shows hooded people spreading petrol in the stairwell," said Mayor Christian Estrosi, offering his condolences to "a family who were innocent victims of a war in which they weren't involved," referring to a local turf war between drug gangs.

Macron says 'shocked by number of victims,' Attal says authorities searching for suspects

President Emmanuel Macron, who is currently attending a European leaders' summit in the UK, said: "We are all shocked by the number of victims."

"What has happened here is absolutely terrible, horrific," said French Prime Minister Gabriel Attal, who traveled to the scene with Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin. Attal added they were looking for three people in connection with the deadly fire.

According to the prefect of the Alpes-Maritimes region, Hugues Moutouh, the three deceased children, aged 5, 7 and 10, and three adults, were all from the same family of Comorian origin.

The seventh victim, a 17-year-old male, was killed after jumping out of a window trying to escape the fire, according to authorities.

A 47-year-old man who also jumped from the apartment is reportedly seriously injured, despite neighbors holding mattresses to break his fall.

Two family members reportedly survived

According to members of the local Comorian community, two family members survived the assault.

"They are both distraught," said Nadjin Maecha, the president of the local Comorian association.

Local state prosecutor Damien Martinelli said the fire brigade, which was called at 2:28 a.m., arrived "ten minutes too late." Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin said on social media that the quick arrival of firefighters "probably prevented more deaths".

One resident of the fifth floor who managed to reportedly evacuate the building with her four daughters aged between four and ten told the AFP news agency that she heard a noise and saw people running outside.

"There were flames in the stairwell and smoke was coming under door. I woke the children up and we called the fire brigade who told us to put wet towels under the doors and to go onto the balcony. They eventually rescued us with a ladder. The girls first, and then us" the resident said.

mf/rm (AFP, Reuters)