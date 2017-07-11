France announces candidates for April presidential election

The Constitutional Council in Paris on Monday announced its official list of candidates seeking the country's presidency in upcoming April elections. Of the 65 candidates that expressed interest in running, 12 garnered the required support of 500 politicians each to make them eligible to stand.

Who is on the ballot?

Incumbent President Emmanuel Macron, buoyed by recent upbeat economic numbers and widely viewed as a candidate for stability in the midst of international crisis such as the current conflict in Ukraine, is the odds-on favorite to win reelection.

Macron, who founded the center-left party En Marche! (Republic on the Move / EM), has led the country since 2017. As was the case in 2017, Macron is expected to face far-right firebrand Marine Le Pen of the National Rally (RN) in a second round runoff.

Watch video 02:15 French far-right candidate Zemmour holds first rally

Other candidates vying for the right to assume the office include Valerie Pecresse of the center-right party The Republicans (LR), Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo of the Socialist party, Jean-Luc Melenchon of the far-left La France Insoumise (France Unbowed/ FI) party, Fabien Roussel of the French Communist Party (PCF), Yannick Jadot of the left-leaning Green Party, and far-right candidate Eric Zemmour.

The election will be held on April 10. The top two candidates who receive the most votes in that race will then face one another in a runoff on April 24.

