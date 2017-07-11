France: 3 police officers shot dead

France's national police force said Thursday that three officers had been shot dead and a fourth wounded in central France.

The incident took place near the village of Puy-de-Dome during the night into Wednesday.

The officers were shot by a 48-year-old man as they attempted to rescue a woman amid a domestic violence incident.

What happened in Puy-de-Dome?

The woman had allegedly taken refuge on the roof of a house, BFM TV reported.

Police approached the house shortly after midnight and were targeted by gunfire. The gunman initially shot and killed one officer and wounding another, before setting fire to the house.

Two further officers, responding to the scene, were then fired on and killed, according to the Clermont-Ferrand prosecutor's office.

Officials said the woman had been safely rescued. At least seven elite tactical police officers remained on site.

"The greatest precautions are being taken with regard to the dangerousness of the individual," a source close to the investigation told AFP.

Firefighters are at the scene, bringing the blaze under control, according to BFM TV reports.

Who is the suspected attacker?

The gunman is said to be known to authorities for charges relating to child custody issues. The operation on Wednesday was related to "intra-family violence," according to news agency AFP.

Investigators are trying to determine whether the man died in the house fire or managed to escape, French public broadcaster France Info reported, citing the mayor of Saint-Just, Francois Chautard.

more to follow...

Watch video 35:34 Share Islamist terror and police brutality: Can France stop the cycle of violence? Send Facebook reddit EMail Facebook Messenger Web Whatsapp Web Telegram linkedin Permalink https://p.dw.com/p/3mXI8 Islamist terror and police brutality: Can France stop the cycle of violence?

kmm/rt (AFP, Reuters)