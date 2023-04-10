  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Ukraine
Easter
China-Taiwan crisis
Firefighters work on the rubble at 'Rue Tivoli' after a building collapsed in the same street, in Marseille
Firefighters work on the rubble at 'Rue Tivoli' after a building collapsedImage: CLEMENT MAHOUDEAU/AFP/Getty Images
CatastropheFrance

France: 2 bodies found after Marseille building collapse

9 hours ago

The corpses were found amid an ongoing rescue operation after a building collapse in France's second-largest city. More than 17 hours since the collapse, officials said "the situation is not yet stabilized."

https://p.dw.com/p/4PraT

Two bodies have been found in the rubble of a building that exploded and collapsed in Marseille, authorities said Monday, as rescue efforts to search for those still missing continues.

"Given the particular difficulties of intervention, the extraction (of the bodies from the site) will take time," the fire department said in a statement, news agency AFP reported.

"The judicial authority will then proceed to identify" the victims, the statement said.

The residential building in the central La Plaine district of France's second-largest city came crashing down after a blast that occurred shortly before 1 a.m. local time, (0000 UTC/GMT) on Sunday.

Marseille mayor Benoi Payan said rescuers have not given up hope of finding survivors.

"There is still hope, and as long as there is hope, we will not stop," Payan said at the scene of the incident.

He said emergency workers were carrying out a "surgical" operation at the site, to "protect at all costs" any potential survivors.

Still a risk of another collapse

According to Payan, two neighboring buildings had also collapsed partly and a third one was at risk of doing so following the explosion that resounded in other neighborhoods.

Over 100 firefighters were working against time to extinguish the flames deep within the rubble in a difficult rescue effort aimed at not harming people that may be buried underneath and not compromising vulnerable buildings nearby.

However, more than 17 hours since the explosion "the situation is not yet stabilized," Marseille Prosecutor Dominique Laurens said at an evening press briefing on Sunday.

Laurens had earlier told the media that eight people from the building "were not responding to phone calls."

The cause of the explosion is yet to be known but investigators are looking at the possibility it was the result of a gas leak.

dvv/jsi (AFP, AP)

Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

A giant screen at a restaurant showsfootage of aircraft taking part in the 'Joint Sword' exercises around Taiwan

How worried should the world be about China's wargames?

Politics2 hours ago
Page 1 of 2
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

The underside of a umbrella

The hidden history of Ghana's royal umbrellas

The hidden history of Ghana's royal umbrellas

Society9 hours ago05:46 min
More from Africa

Asia

A coffee shop dedicated to the memory of drug war victims in Manila

Philippine cafe keeps alive memory of 'drug war' victims

Philippine cafe keeps alive memory of 'drug war' victims

Society15 hours ago03:10 min
More from Asia

Germany

Protest banners with messages such as "The league belongs to all of us - against investors!" and "Stop investors, save football!"

German fan protests: What is the Bundesliga's investor plan?

German fan protests: What is the Bundesliga's investor plan?

Soccer21 hours ago
More from Germany

Europe

Cyclists on a bridge in Copenhagen

Fact check: Are 15-minute cities a plan to create lockdowns?

Fact check: Are 15-minute cities a plan to create lockdowns?

Politics2 hours ago
More from Europe

Middle East

Archive image to illustrate the story of rescue workers recovering people from waters in the Mediterranean Sea. Not depicting the April 8, 2023 incidents.

Migrant boats sink off Tunisia; more than 20 missing, 4 dead

Migrant boats sink off Tunisia; more than 20 missing, 4 dead

MigrationApril 9, 2023
More from Middle East

North America

Picture of a woman dressed as Joan of Arc, holding a sword and with gold prosthetics for legs, standing on a curved platform with a picture of the sea behind her. The woman is identified as US American amputee model Lauren Wasser.

Amputee top model Lauren Wasser champions body positivity

Amputee top model Lauren Wasser champions body positivity

Lifestyle5 hours ago
More from North America

Latin America

President Lula da Silva of Brazil giving a speech

A new world order? BRICS nations offer alternative to West

A new world order? BRICS nations offer alternative to West

Business3 hours ago
More from Latin America
Go to homepage