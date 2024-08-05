France: 1 dead in Mont Blanc glacier ice fall

One person was killed and four others injured in an ice fall on Mont Blanc, the highest mountain in Western Europe.

One person has died on Mont Blanc, the highest mountain in Western Europe on the border between France and Italy, after masses of ice broke off from a glacier.

Four more people were injured when a block of glacial ice, known as a sérac, fell in the Mont Blanc du Tacul region at approximately 3 a.m. on Monday morning.

One of those injured was taken to hospital in "serious" condition, the other three in a "relatively serious" condition.

A group of 15 mountaineers were in the area, which is 4,100 meters (13,450 ft.) above sea level and 700 meters below the peak.

After rescue teams used dogs and a helicopter to reach the group, local officials confirmed that the deceased person was a French national.

The other members of the group were reported to be Swiss and Spanish citizens.

Officials said that the fall was caused by natural processes.

