France: 1 dead, 1 wounded in Paris stabbing

France's interior minister said police had "courageously arrested" an assailant who was attacking passers-by in central Paris. Gerald Darmanin advised people to avoid the area around Quai de Grenelle.

French Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin said on social media late on Saturday that one person had been killed and another injured in central Paris.

"The police have just courageously arrested an assailant attacking passersby in Pari, around the Quai de Grenelle," Darmanin wrote. "One decased person and one injured person treated by the Paris Fire Brigade. Please avoid the area."

The Quai de Grenelle, on the banks of the River Seine, is not far from the Eiffel Tower in the center of the French capital.

This is a developing story, more to follow...

msh/sms (AFP, Reuters)