CrimeFrance

France: 1 dead, 1 wounded in Paris stabbing

December 2, 2023

France's interior minister said police had "courageously arrested" an assailant who was attacking passers-by in central Paris. Gerald Darmanin advised people to avoid the area around Quai de Grenelle.

https://p.dw.com/p/4ZiTo
French police secures the access to the Bir-Hakeim bridge after a security incident in Paris, France December 2, 2023.
A heavy police presence was visible in the area on Saturday nightImage: Stephanie Lecocq/REUTERS

French Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin said on social media late on Saturday that one person had been killed and another injured in central Paris. 

"The police have just courageously arrested an assailant attacking passersby in Pari, around the Quai de Grenelle," Darmanin wrote. "One decased person and one injured person treated by the Paris Fire Brigade. Please avoid the area." 

The Quai de Grenelle, on the banks of the River Seine, is not far from the Eiffel Tower in the center of the French capital. 

This is a developing story, more to follow...

msh/sms (AFP, Reuters)