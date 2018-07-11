 Four years on from 2014, Mario Götze faces yet another decisive season | Sports| German football and major international sports news | DW | 13.07.2018

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

Sports

Four years on from 2014, Mario Götze faces yet another decisive season

It has been four years since Mario Götze scored the goal that won the World Cup for Germany, but since then, it's mostly been downhill for him. Is this the season for Götze to return to his former greatness?

Deutschland Borussia Dortmund vs VfB Stuttgart | Götze auf der Bank (Getty Images/Bongarts/C. Koepsel)

Every year it's hard to believe how young Mario Götze still is. Most players who scored the winner in a World Cup final four years ago wouldn't have just turned 26 this summer, but he isn't most players. And on the anniversary of that day (July 13, 2014) in the Maracana Stadium, it's clear that that goal has haunted Götze more than it has helped him.

After flourishing under Jürgen Klopp in Borussia Dortmund's most recent glory years, Götze had all the skills to become one of the all-time greats. Scoring the goal to win Germany the World Cup in Brazil appeared destined to take him there. But now, as the 2018-19 Bundesliga season approaches, Götze has changed. He has waded not glided through his post World Cup years, and now the weight of expectation once again is bearing down on him.

"He has to know: This is a hugely decisive season for him," Borussia Dortmund CEO Hans-Joachim Watzke told the mass-circulation daily Bild recently. "I think [Lucien] Favre will give him huge support. The rest is up to Mario."

WM-Finale- Tor Mario Götze (picture alliance / dpa)

The moment that changed Mario Götze's life

Summer of stories

In a documentary released this summer, Götze gave a telling insight into his life all the way up to not being nominated for the 2018 World Cup. It made clear how tough the incessant expectation on Götze has been, but also how important his relationship with his head coach is. Klopp was clearly more than just a coach for Götze and since then, perhaps that has been what has really been missing.

In his three years at Bayern Munich, that connection with Pep Guardiola didn't seem to spark. Despite fleeting moments of quality, Götze struggled to find his place in Guardiola's team and injury hindered him further. The second half of the 2016-17 season was wiped out by a rare metabolic disporder, and coming off what for Dortmund was a disappointing 2017-18, including a mid-term coaching change, Götze now faces another decisive moment.

"It's not a lack of desire," Watzke continued. "He's very professional and he does everything. Yet, you still get the impression that something is missing. And only the player, in collaboration with the coach, can solve that."

Perhaps newly hired Favre is the man to unleash Götze's quality again. Perhaps not being a part of Germany's disastrous World Cup squad will have been exactly what he needed this summer. But perhaps the best way of looking at the attacking midfielder is to try to forget about his past. After all, at 26, the really exciting part of Götze's career should be yet to come.

DW recommends

Legendary or simply memorable: Mario Götze's defining year

Pep Guardiola and Bayern Munich faced more criticism, particularly when it came to the success of the season and Mario Götze. The attacker, his head coach and the club face a defining transitional period. (13.05.2015)  

Mario Götze's medical issues to keep him out for rest of season

Borussia Dortmund have confirmed that Mario Götze will not return to action this season. The attacking midfielder has been out with a metabolic disorder since late last month. (15.03.2017)  

Related content

Kombibild - Renato Sanches und Mario Götze

World Cup 2018: The lost boys — Why Mario Götze and Renato Sanches are missing 01.06.2018

Mario Götze and Renato Sanches were the breakout stars of two recent international tournaments. Both are still young and fit but will watch World Cup 2018 from afar, after missing the cut. Where did it all go wrong?

FIFA Fußball-WM 2018 in Russland | Andrej Kramaric, Kroatien

Made in Germany: Croatia's Bundesliga stars have 'no fear' ahead of England semifinal 10.07.2018

Germany is home to over 225,000 Croatians and many Vatreni players have Bundesliga experience. Many fans in Germany will be watching with interest as Croatia face England for a place in the World Cup final.

Fussball 1. Bundesliga / 31. Spieltag / Borussia Dortmund v Bayer 04 Leverkusen Torjubel

Bundesliga: Jadon Sancho signals his arrival at Borussia Dortmund 21.04.2018

Borussia Dortmund destroyed Bayer Leverkusen on Saturday, taking a clear stride towards Champions League football in the process. It was a great team performance but one man stood out, a teenage English star.

ADVERTISEMENT
Fussball Bundesliga Logo 2017

Bundesliga results and standings

Click here for the latest Bundesliga results and the current league standings. Here you can also scroll through the results from past matchdays as well as the league standings in previous weeks. 

UEFA Champions League Logo

Champions League results and standings

Europe's most prestigious club competition is in action for another season. Click here for all of the up-to-date results and standings from the UEFA Champions League. 

DFB Pokal logo

German Cup: All of the results

The German Cup is where lower-division teams get the chance to knock off the Bundesliga's biggest clubs. Click here for all of the results from the latest round of German Cup play. 