Four skiers dead in Utah avalanche

Four skiers died in an avalanche in the US state of Utah on Saturday, local officials said.

The avalanche happened at a ski resort in Millcreek Canyon.

Police found four survivors at the scene. Officers said they had managed to dig themselves out.

"We are heartbroken over the tragic news of four fatalities as the result of an avalanche in the Millcreek Canyon area this afternoon," Salt Lake County Mayor Jenny Wilson said in a statement.

"We deeply mourn the loss of life due to this devastating incident," she added.

Officials with the Utah Avalanche Center said avalanche danger will be high throughout the weekend due to recent snowstorms.

An avalanche was triggered on Friday, but there were no fatalities.

Authorities said Millcreek Canyon will now remain closed to recreation at least through Sunday, but restaurants and businesses in the canyon will still be open.

The victims' names have not yet been released, and the survivors' medical status is not known at this time.

jf/aw (dpa, AP)