Four people killed in German clinic in Potsdam

A 51-year-old woman was detained after four people were killed in the Oberlin Clinic in Germany's Potsdam late on Wednesday. One more person is seriously injured.

The detained woman was "urgently suspected" of the killings, police spokesman Thorsten Herbst told the AP news agency, but declined to immediately provide further details.

The motives for the apparent crime were not immediately clear.

A spokesman for Brandenburg state police said officers were called to the Oberlin Clinic shortly before 9 p.m. local time. A chaplain was also seen at the site.

'External violence'

Police said the victims "showed signs of significant external violence."

Local newspaper Potsdamer Neueste Nachrichten reported the victims were patients at the clinic and the detained woman was an employee.

Based in Potsdam, the capital of Brandenburg, the state that surrounds the German capital, the Oberlin Clinic is a specialist orthopedic hospital with some 160 beds and 300 staff, according to its website.

Mass-circulation Bild daily reported that the crime took place at the facility's palliative care unit.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as events unfold.

sri/dj (AP, Reuters, dpa)