Four kids in Australia steal car and drive 1,000 kilometers

Four children aged 10 to 14 stole a parent's SUV and drove about 1,000 kilometers down the Australian east coast before they were stopped by police on Sunday police said.

Police said the children had departed from the Central Queensland town of Rockhampton and were stopped in the town of Grafton in New South Wales.

When they were pulled over, the young adventurers locked the doors and refused to get out, Acting Police Inspector Darren Williams said.

A police officer then used a baton to break a window of the Nissan Patrol vehicle, which had been reported stolen, Williams said.

Farewell note contents unknown

Police are uncertain as to how many children were involved in driving the vehicle, but it was possible that they had shared the task. To apply for a driving licence in Queensland, a person must be 17 years old.

"It's a long way, in excess of 1,000 kilometers (600 miles) from Rockhampton down to Grafton. I couldn't imagine one person actually driving all that way in two days," Williams told reporters.

Read more: Australian police stop 12-year-old's coast-to-coast drive

The children are a 14-year-old boy, two 13-year-old boys and a 10-year-old girl. The 14-year-old lived in Grafton, which might have been the children's destination, Williams said.

A farewell note was reportedly left in Rockhampton.

Petrol stolen

Williams said the children are also suspected of failing to pay for gasoline at gas stations in two towns.

Police had attempted to stop the car in the New South Wales town of Glen Innes, but called off the chase.

Officials have not interviewed the children yet because as a parent or guardian must be present. Williams said they would be charged, but did not list the alleged offenses.

Schools are currently closed in New South Wales for the mid-year holiday period, while the school vacation ended in Queensland on Monday.

law (AP, dpa)

