 Four in five teens do not exercise enough: WHO | News | DW | 22.11.2019

News

Four in five teens do not exercise enough: WHO

More than 80% of global teens don't get at least one hour of daily exercise, according to a UN health agency study. The findings have implications for physical and mental health as well as youth education.

Symbolbild Kinder und Übergewicht (picture-alliance/dpa/Z. Tao)

Teenagers worldwide do not get enough exercise, compromising their current and future health, the World Health Organization said Friday.

The study conducted by the UN health agency found 81% of adolescents aged between 11 and 17 fail to get at least one hour of moderate to intense daily physical activity such as walking, riding a bike or playing sports. 

Inactivity puts adults worldwide at risk of disease

"Four in every five adolescents do not experience the enjoyment and social, physical, and mental health benefits of regular physical activity," said Fiona Bull, a specialist in activity and health and a co-author of the work.

The report on global trends for adolescent physical activity — the first of its kind — is based on survey data collected on 1.6 million students from 146 countries and territories between 2001 and 2015.

Watch video 26:00

Obesity

The findings are troubling because physical activity is associated with better heart and respiratory functioning, mental health and cognitive activity, which have implications for student learning. Exercise, along with healthy eating, is also viewed by experts as key to controlling a global obesity epidemic.

Don't expose babies to electronic screens, says WHO

'Electronic revolution'

The report, published in the Lancet Child & Adolescent Health journal, did not mention why adolescents are so inactive, but a WHO co-author of the study suggested digital technology means more young people spend time on electronic devices 

"We've had this electronic revolution that seems to have changed adolescents' movement patterns and encourages them to sit more, to be less active, to drive more, walk less, (and) be less active in general," WHO lifestyle disease expert Leanne Riley told a news briefing.

Other factors may include poor infrastructure and insecurity in some countries. 

Watch video 26:06

Exercise and chronic illness

Globally, the study found there is no clear pattern of inactivity by income level or region.

The percentage of teenagers meeting the goal ranged from 66% in Bangladesh to 94% in South Korea. High-income Asia Pacific countries had the highest levels of insufficient activity, while India, the United States and 17 countries in Europe had some of the lowest rates.

Prevent dementia with exercise and ashtrays, WHO says

"We find a high prevalence pretty much everywhere," lead author Regina Guthold told journalists.

Gender gap

The study also found differences between genders worldwide, with 85% of girls and 78% of the boys surveyed failing to hit the daily exercise target. Male youths in rich Western countries and female youths in South Asia get the most exercise.

The lower rate of girl inactivity levels in Bangladesh and India is potentially explained by "girls being required to support activity and domestic chores around the home," the report said.

Only in four countries — Afghanistan, Samoa, Tonga and Zambia — are girls more active than boys.

  • Man on the couch (picture-alliance/dpa/K. Krämer)

    Why a sedentary lifestyle is killing you

    We're not moving enough

    The health of Germans is at its lowest in history, according to a new report that found just under nine percent of the population follow a 'completely healthy' lifestyle. And the problem is a lack of movement. On average, Germans spend 7.5 hours sitting per day. But it's not just them who are leading sedentary lives - the world over, people are spending too much time perched on their behinds.

  • Stress at the workplace (picture-alliance/AltoPress/Maxppp/T. Lannié)

    Why a sedentary lifestyle is killing you

    Is sitting the new smoking?

    In recent years, sitting has been dubbed the 'new smoking' because of the seriousness of its public health risks. While not all scientists agree that it should be put in the same category as smoking, over the past 15 years too much time spent on one's backside has been linked to serious health issues, like low blood pressure, poor circulation, cancer, heart disease and diabetes.

  • Woman on the sofa (Photographee.eu - Fotolia)

    Why a sedentary lifestyle is killing you

    Not all sitting is equal

    But sitting in the office chair at work is not as strongly linked to long term health risks as sitting watching television is. Spending too much time in front of the telly has been consistently linked to an early death, type 2 diabetes and heart disease.

  • Symbolbild - Arbeiten im Büro (picture-alliance/dpa/T. Eisenhuth)

    Why a sedentary lifestyle is killing you

    Frailty on the rise

    Women who spend more time sitting down as they age are at higher risk of becoming frail, according to new research from the University of Queensland in Australia. That means they’ll be less likely to recover from illnesses or injuries. But researchers also found the damage could be reversed - so up you hop! It's not too late to reduce the effects of too much time spent on your butt.

  • Woman at work (picture-alliance/PhotoAlto/E. Audras)

    Why a sedentary lifestyle is killing you

    Sit less, move more

    Scientists say, as your total sitting time increases so does your risk of an early death. But if you sit for less than 30 minutes at a time, you could reduce your risk of kicking the bucket too soon. For every 30 consecutive minutes you sit, try to match it with moving and walking for at least five minutes.

  • Geschäftsfrau steht im Büro (picture-alliance)

    Why a sedentary lifestyle is killing you

    Enter: standing desks

    For office workers, sitting seems to be an unavoidable part of the day. Unless, of course, you write those emails on your feet. Adjustable desks that allow a sitting and standing option have become standard in many workplaces around the world. But the research shows they aren't the best solution - because even if you're standing, you don't expend much energy while staying in the one spot.

  • Aerobics (picture-alliance/dpa)

    Why a sedentary lifestyle is killing you

    Huff and puff

    Sitting will not undo the benefits of exercise, but the less time you spend sitting down the better. Health experts say it's important for us to move as often as possible, and increase our heartrates in the process - the World Health Organization recommends doing 150 minutes of moderate activity per week or 75 minutes of vigorous activity.

    Author: Charli Shield


The gender gap also appears to be linked to cultural traditions that keep girls at home, as well as safety concerns when girls are outdoors.

Guthold also pointed out that "a lot of physical activity promotion is more tailored towards boys."

She said this seems to explain the fact that the biggest gender gap could be found in the United States and Ireland, where the difference in activity levels between boys and girls was over 15 percentage points.

cw/stb (AFP, Reuters)

DW recommends

How to look after your mental health

A lot of the conversation around mental health focuses on mental illness, but mental wellbeing doesn’t just mean the absence of symptoms. Here are some practical, evidence-based ways to foster mental wellbeing. (09.09.2019)  

Inactivity puts adults worldwide at risk of disease

More than 1.4 billion adults across the world have an increased risk of disease because they are not exercising enough, the World Health Organization reports in a new study. (05.09.2018)  

Take the stairs: Incidental exercise

It can be hard finding the time for a workout in the gym or a run around the park. But everyone can make sure they avoid elevators and escalators and take the stairs whenever possible. (18.12.2018)  

Don't expose babies to electronic screens, says WHO

Children under 12 months old should not be exposed to electronic screens at all, according to the World Health Organization. Parents were urged to ensure kids get enough exercise to encourage good habits later in life. (24.04.2019)  

Prevent dementia with exercise and ashtrays, WHO says

The UN health agency's report advises "what is good for our heart, is also good for our brain." Regular exercise and a good diet are part of the plan for a public health response to dementia. (14.05.2019)  

Why a sedentary lifestyle is killing you

Most Germans say they feel healthy. But more than half the population don't even do the minimum recommended amount of exercise. From the office chair to the couch at home, they're spending more time sitting than ever. (31.07.2018)  

