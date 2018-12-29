Four Hills Tournament: Junshiro Kobayashi wins Oberstdorf opening jump

Junshiro Kobayashi has won the first jump of the 2018/19 Four Hills Tournament. The World Cup leader recorded jumps of 138.5 and 126.5 meters. Germany's Markus Eisenbichler gave the Germany team its first podium finish for this Four Hills with 133 and 129 meters, and Stefan Kraft's 131 and 134.5-meter jumps put the Austrian in third place.

"It's fantastic, I'd never have thought that this is how it would go,” said Eisenbichler.

Germany's Olympic medalists Andreas Wellinger and Severin Freund withdrew after a disappointing first attempt.

Two-time winner and defending champion Kamil Stoch finished the Oberstdorf leg at eighth.

25,500 fans were in attendance at the opening jump of the 2018/19 Four Hills Tournament. The competition's second leg will take place in Garmisch-Partenkirchen, Germany this Tuesday.

ftm/aw (dpa)