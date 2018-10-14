 Four German tourists arrested over Mallorca gang rape | News | DW | 05.07.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

News

Four German tourists arrested over Mallorca gang rape

An 18-year-old German woman reported the alleged attack, in a hotel room in the northeast of the island, to police. The men were detained at Palma De Mallorca airport as they checked in for their return flight.

Palma de Mallorca Airport (Imago Images/U. Gottschalk)

Four German men have been detained on the Spanish holiday island of Mallorca in connection with the alleged gang rape of an 18-year-old woman.

The men were held as they checked in for their return flight at Palma De Mallorca airport on Thursday morning following the attack in the early hours of the same morning.

The victim told police that she had been raped by two of the men in the presence of two others at a hotel in the northeastern resort of Cala Ratjada, 80 kilometers (49 miles) from the island's capital, Palma.

Read more: Mallorca aims for refined cocktails, not party tourism

Regional newspapers Diario de Mallorca and Ultima Hora cited police as saying that the woman got to know the men when they were out partying and voluntarily went with them to the hotel room.

Ultima Hora said the victim's testimony described how two of her attackers then pounced on her, and despite her protests, one of them held her hands while the other performed a sex act.

'Attack filmed'

According to media reports, the men filmed the rape on their phones.

After the alleged attack, the young woman immediately went to the police and filed a complaint.

A medical examination found the victim had sustained injuries consistent with a recent sexual assault.

Read more: Spain: "Wolf Pack" given 15 years for rape

Three of the men were due to appear in court on Friday, accused of gang rape, aiding and abetting, and concealing a crime.

If convicted, they could face up to 15 years' imprisonment.

The fourth man was released without charge on Thursday.

Watch video 02:35

Women-only hotels

mm/jm (AFP, dpa)

Each evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.

DW recommends

German trial into group rape outside nightclub opens

Eleven men have gone on trial in the southern city of Freiburg in the rape of an 18-year-old outside a nightclub. Between now and December, two forensic experts and 50 witnesses are set to testify. (26.06.2019)  

Police seek witnesses in Dusseldorf gang rape case

Police in Germany's west are investigating a series of brutal gang rapes in the Dusseldorf area. The offenders allegedly lured their victims to hotel rooms and filmed the sexual attacks on their mobile phones. (25.06.2019)  

Sexual violence against women in conflict in the spotlight

Germany, with the support of actor and activist Angelina Jolie, has forwarded a UN Security Council resolution addressing rape in conflicts — a subject central to one of Germany's best-known wartime novels. (23.04.2019)  

Angelina Jolie and Germany's Maas demand action on sexual violence

Germany's foreign minister and Angelina Jolie want more to be done to fight the use of rape as a war tactic. They issued a plea as the UN prepares to vote on a German resolution tackling the issue but face US opposition. (23.04.2019)  

Mallorca aims for refined cocktails, not party tourism

The Spanish Mediterranean island of Mallorca is particularly popular with German tourists — maybe even too popular, if you talk to some of its residents. How is Mallorca trying to control this "overtourism"? (18.04.2019)  

Spain: "Wolf Pack" given 15 years for rape

The men had originally been convicted of a lesser charge, prompting mass nationwide protests. After an appeal, the Supreme Court handed them lengthy jail terms for the crime of gang raping a teenager in Pamplona. (21.06.2019)  

WWW links

DW's top stories by email  

Audios and videos on the topic

Women-only hotels  

Related content

Portugal Orkan Leslie in Lissabon

Portugal issues red alert for rare Atlantic hurricane 14.10.2018

Hurricane Leslie has left 27 people injured in Portugal, as high winds and rain brought down trees and cut power. It is one of the most powerful storms ever to hit the Iberian peninsula.

Spanien Mallorca Strand Sangria

Balearic officials beg Spain, EU to limit alcohol on flights 12.07.2017

Balearic Islands authorities say unlimited consumption of alcohol has proven problematic on flights to the party havens of Ibiza and Mallorca. They hope to see more sober arrivals to the Mediterranean archipelago.

Schweiz Prozess Jan Ullrich in Thurgau

German cyclist Jan Ullrich arrested on assault charges 10.08.2018

The 44-year-old former Tour de France winner was arrested on charges of assaulting an escort in the German city of Frankfurt. Prosecutors told DW Ullrich was under the influence of "massive amounts of alcohol and drugs."

Advertisement

News Bulletin

Top stories in 90 seconds

DW News presents the most important news — in brief, quickly and up-to-date.  