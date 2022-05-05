Four 'Generation Africa' films to screen at DOK.fest Munich

View migration from an African perspective: On May 6 and 7, the Munich international documentary film festival will feature films from Rwanda, Gambia, South Sudan and South Africa. The four films have received support from Germany’s Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development (BMZ), DW Akademie and the South African non-governmental organization STEPS.

The filmmakers will be presenting their films as part of the festival’s "African Encounters" section and, in a panel discussion, will provide insights into their work.

The films "Lend Me Your Voice", "No Simple Way Home", "African Moot" and "Home Again" stem from the Generation Africa project and look at migration from a personal angle. Both "Lend Me Your Voice" from Rwanda and the Gambian film "Home Again" will be celebrating their world premieres at the festival.

The power of cinema

"Africa's film market is on the upswing, with many successful films being made there on socially relevant topics," said Svenja Schulze, German Development Minister. "We support African filmmakers in telling these stories, their stories. By doing so, we promote the formation of opinion in African countries, but also in our own. We are therefore pleased that the new cooperation with DOK.fest Munich will enable these perspectives to reach a wider audience here in Germany."

Carsten von Nahmen, DW Akademie’s Managing Director, says the African creative sector is making an important contribution to freedom of expression in Africa. "Films are much more than just a creative expression – they help drive social and economic development. We support filmmakers," she explains, "who tell authentic African stories that can broaden the horizons of viewers."

Don Edkins, Executive Producer of STEPS, a South African NGO, points out that the Generation Africa project has shown "that we can achieve much if we work together, both on the continent itself and internationally. Showcasing these films at DOK.fest Munich can help shift the narrative on migration and demonstrate the power of cinema to tackle issues that can resonate with a global audience," he says.

By supporting filmmakers in emerging film markets, STEPS, DW Akademie and BMZ are actively contributing to social change, freedom of expression and the economic empowerment of local filmmakers.

"African Moot" - Fighting for migrants’s human rights

(Director: Shameela Seedat / South Africa, Finland 2022 / 83 minutes)

More than a hundred law students from all over Africa meet every year at the African Moot Competition to try a fictional case before the African Court of Human Rights. This time, the case is about the rights of refugees on the continent. Shamila Seedat, a human rights lawyer herself, accompanies the teams from Uganda, Kenya, Egypt and South Africa in her film and shows what to expect in the future.

"Home Again" - Heading home when dreams don’t come true

(Director: Babucarr Manka / Gambia, South Africa 2022 / 40 minutes)

The International Organization for Migration (IOM) coordinates the repatriation of refugees to their countries of origin as well as their reintegration. Paabi is one of those refugees. He quickly uses up the start-up capital he was given and so, for the third time, getting to Europe seems to be his only way out.

"Lend me your voice" - Giving a voice to survivors

(Director: Claudine Ndimbira / Rwanda, South Africa 2021 / 19 minutes)

Congolese-born Akili Nadege had been on the run for most of her life. After suffering torture and imprisonment, she managed to escape to Rwanda. The filmmaker asks strangers to read Akili's story out loud and as they do so, she gradually regains her dignity.

"No Simple Way Home" - A political family in South Sudan

(Director: Akuol de Mabior / Kenya, South Africa 2022 / 85 minutes)

Director Akuol de Mabior goes in search of a homeland where she herself has never lived: South Sudan. She accompanies her mother Rebecca Nyandeng de Mabior on her journey to become the first vice president of the world’s youngest country. The political reality there, however, is not a welcoming one.

About Generation Africa

Generation Africa is a collection of 25 short, medium and feature-length documentary films from 16 countries in Africa that aim to shine a light on the future of youth in Africa through the topic of migration. Produced by STEPS in South Africa in collaboration with production companies in each country, this project aims to give voice to African storytellers in an initiative that has built a strong documentary community across Anglophone and Francophone Africa. This ground-breaking collection introduces exciting young documentary voices to a world stage to shift the narrative on migration. Generation Africa is supported by the German Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development (BMZ) and DW Akademie. All Generation Africa films will be screened by the French-German public broadcaster Arte in early summer 2022.