Four further deaths on overcrowded Mount Everest

Four further deaths have been reported on Mount Everest amid heightened concern of overcrowding on the world's highest mountain.

A small window of good weather before the end of the short April and May climbing season has created a traffic jam of climbers in the Everest "death zone,” leading to exhaustion, dehydration and death.

Nepali officials said on Friday that three Indian climbers and one Sherpa guide had died. The three Indians, named as Anjali Sharad Kulkarni, 54, Kalpana Das, 49, and Nihal Ashpak Bagwan, 27, reportedly died from exhaustion while descending after reaching the peak.

"Bagwan died of dehydration, exhaustion and tiredness after being caught in the jam of climbers," said Keshab Paudel of the Peak Promotion hiking agency. "We don't know for how long the jam lasted nor how many climbers were clogged by a single line near the summit," Paudel said.

Ang Tsering Sherpa, former president of the Nepal Mountaineering Association, said that many climbers have had to wait below the summit during a narrow time of suitable weather.

"Spending a long time above the death zone increases the risk of frostbite, altitude sickness and even death," he said.

The four latest deaths bring the death toll during the climbing season this year to at least seven. An American and Indian fell ill and died on Wednesday after being stuck in a bottleneck of climbers. An Irish climber this month also went missing and is presumed dead.

On the Tibetan side, a Swiss man and an Austrian man have died.

Nepal has issued a record 381 permits to climb to the top of Everest this year.

Officials say between five and ten climbers die on Mount Everest in an average climbing year.

