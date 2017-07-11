Four ex-Audi managers charged with fraud over 'dieselgate' scandal

German prosecutors said Thursday they have filed fraud charges against three former board members at Audi as well as a retired manager over the "dieselgate" scandal.

"The four defendants are accused of fraud, indirect false certification and criminal advertising," Munich prosecutors said in a statement.

The charges come after former boss of the car manufacturer Rupert Stadler was charged separately. He is due to appear in court from September 30.

The "dieselgate" scandal emerged in 2015 when it became apparent that the German automotive giant Volkswagen had manipulated millions of cars worldwide to allow them to pass emissions test. Audi is a member of the Volkswagen group.

ed/aw (AFP, dpa, Reuters)