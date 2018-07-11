 Founders′ Valley – How Asia′s startups drive digital change | Founders Valley | DW | 11.07.2018

Founders Valley

Founders' Valley – How Asia's startups drive digital change

Founders' Valley follows entrepreneurs from Germany on their journeys through Asia's startup ecosystems. They meet with startup founders working on innovative and inspiring solutions.

DW Founders Valley Picture Teaser 1

Technological and digital advances are bringing disruptive and transformative changes that will impact every aspect of our lives. Industry, governments and civil society are trying to anticipate how the pace and scale of these developments will change the way our world works, and tackle the challenges ahead.

Startups are among the main drivers of digital transformation. In season two of Founders’ Valley, female entrepreneurs from Germany travel throughout Asia to meet inspiring entrepreneurs and see how their ideas are changing the planet.

Upcoming Episodes:

Thailand – In data we trust

South Korea – The hunger to succeed

Philippines – The financial revolution

Indonesia – Digital equality: female entrepreneurship

India – Digital chances: social inclusion

Janina Mütze - die Gründerin von Civey in Berlin

On the road with entrepreneur Janina Mütze 11.07.2018

Janina hosts the first episode of Season Two of Founders' Valley - DW's award-winning TV series. As the co-founder of a tech startup in Berlin, she is well-placed to explore Thailand’s startup ecosystem.

Elizabeth Holmes Theranos Bluttest Entwicklerin

US blood-testing startup Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes charged with fraud 16.06.2018

Elizabeth Holmes, the founder and CEO of secretive blood-testing US startup Theranos, has been indicted for defrauding investors, doctors and patients. Claims of a revolutionary way to test blood are in doubt.

DW - Mangolia - Founder's Valley

Why Fridtjof Detzner is exploring Founders' Valley 28.07.2017

Fridtjof "Fridel" Detzner hosts Season One of Founders' Valley. With entrepreneurship baked into his DNA, we reveal why the co-founder of Jimdo joined the team - and what he does in every country he visits.

DW Founders Valley Picture Teaser 1

About Founders' Valley

Founders' Valley follows entrepreneurs from Germany on their journeys through Asia's startup ecosystems.  

