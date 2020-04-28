Globalization has to be rethought because it has left too many behind: natural resources are exploited, people are forced to flee political conflict and economic hardship while the poorest pay the highest price.

Season 3 of Founders' Valley profiles social entrepreneurs in Malaysia, Indonesia and Nepal who are committed to better education, equal opportunities and sustainable business. Bianca Praetorius, who advises founders worldwide, meets Asian entrepreneurs who strive for nothing less than a fairer world.

DW Founders' Valley — Forward to the Future shows the way there.

Where we've been

Nepal: The Price of Poverty

Malaysia: Humanity on the Move

Indonesia: Our wounded planet - rethinking economy

About Deutsche Welle (DW)

DW, Germany's international broadcaster, is a trusted source for reliable news and information that provides content in 30 languages to audiences around the world via TV, radio and online. It has a global network of over 4,400 partners that carry and rebroadcast our content and employs around 3,000 employees and freelancers from 60 countries in DW's headquarters in Bonn and main studio in Berlin.