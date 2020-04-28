 Founders′ Valley — Forward to the Future | Founders Valley | DW | 28.04.2020

Founders' Valley

Founders' Valley — Forward to the Future

Season 3 of Founders' Valley profiles social entrepreneurs in Malaysia, Indonesia and Nepal who are committed to better education, equal opportunities and sustainable business.

DW Founders Valley Key Visual Teaser

Globalization has to be rethought because it has left too many behind: natural resources are exploited, people are forced to flee political conflict and economic hardship while the poorest pay the highest price.

Season 3 of Founders' Valley profiles social entrepreneurs in Malaysia, Indonesia and Nepal who are committed to better education, equal opportunities and sustainable business. Bianca Praetorius, who advises founders worldwide, meets Asian entrepreneurs who strive for nothing less than a fairer world.

DW Founders' Valley — Forward to the Future shows the way there.

Where we've been

Nepal: The Price of Poverty
Malaysia: Humanity on the Move
Indonesia: Our wounded planet - rethinking economy

About Deutsche Welle (DW)

DW, Germany's international broadcaster, is a trusted source for reliable news and information that provides content in 30 languages to audiences around the world via TV, radio and online. It has a global network of over 4,400 partners that carry and rebroadcast our content and employs around 3,000 employees and freelancers from 60 countries in DW's headquarters in Bonn and main studio in Berlin.

DW Founders Valley Nepal

The Price of Poverty – Founders' Valley (1/3) 28.04.2020

Children denied education, girls sold into brothels and elderly people left lonely and neglected. Poverty defines the lives of millions. Social Entrepreneurs are trying to break the cycle of poverty – by tackling human trafficking, poor education and isolation.

DW Made in Germany - Solarmamas Barefoot College Indien

Social entrepreneurs meet at World Economic Forum in Davos 21.01.2020

Social entrepreneurship can have a huge impact, whether providing access to health care, clean energy solutions or improving education. DW's Manuela Kasper-Claridge met some outstanding founders in Davos.

Ecuador Guayaquil Coronakrise

Coronavirus latest: Global death toll tops 100,000 10.04.2020

More than 100,000 people around the world have died from COVID-19. Meanwhile, Italy and Ireland have extended their lockdowns until May in an effort to curb the virus outbreak. Follow DW for the latest.

DW Founders Valley Malaysia (DW)

Fighting the migration challenge — Founders’ Valley (2/3)

Millions work without prospects. We meet entrepreneurs in Malaysia who are trying to give migrants back their dignity.  