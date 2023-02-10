Founders' Valley Africa: Digital Future - Decent Life?

Nearly a third of Ghana’s 31 million people depend on agriculture and fishing for their livelihood. They’re among the poorest of the poor.

A team of young entrepreneurs want to change that - and believe digital solutions can make a real difference.

Ghana has an abundance of natural resources. It’s one of the world’s largest producers of cocoa beans, soybeans and rice. And it has some of the richest fishing grounds in the world. Nonetheless, nearly half of Ghana’s people live in poverty. Farmers and fishers struggle to feed their families. In this edition of Founder’s Valley, we meet some young entrepreneurs and founders who are determined to help. And they’re convinced digital solutions - including apps, online marketing, and social media - can make a difference. In a country where only about half the population has access to the internet, can their ideas work?

