 Founder of Berlin′s liberal mosque honored for inclusive vision | Culture| Arts, music and lifestyle reporting from Germany | DW | 26.11.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

Culture

Founder of Berlin's liberal mosque honored for inclusive vision

Seyran Ates' long fight for women's rights in the Muslim world led her to open a tolerant mosque where non-veiled women could preach and pray alongside men. She has now been honored with the prestigious Urania Medal.

Seyran Ates (picture-alliance/rtn/U. Blitzner)

A lawyer, activist, author and now imam, Seyran Ates has long lent a critical voice to debates about migration, women's rights and religious freedom in Germany and beyond.

Ates co-founded the "liberal" Ibn Ruschd-Goethe Mosque on the third floor of St. John's Church near Berlin's Tiergarten in 2017, a holy space where women and men can pray and preach together, and where the Quran is interpreted through a contemporary lens. The mosque welcomes Muslims of all denominations, and sexual orientation.

The female imam, who was born in Istanbul in 1963 and has lived in Germany since 1969, has since become a polarizing figure who enjoys much community support, but also endures constant hate mail and death threats. She lives under permanent police guard.

Seyran Ates leads the call to prayer at the opening of the Ibn-Rushd-Goethe-Mosque on June 16, 2017 (Reuters/H. Hanschke)

Seyran Ates leads the call to prayer at the opening of the Ibn-Rushd-Goethe-Mosque on June 16, 2017

Religious freedom

Now Ates is being honored with the Urania Medal, in the year where the preeminent Berlin cultural and educational association is exploring the theme, "Identity - Who do I want to be?" The honor, awarded at a ceremony on the evening of November 26, seeks to "pay tribute to her commitment, especially for the city of Berlin."

For 130 years, Urania has been dedicated to facilitating dialogue between science and the public, with the association's headquarters in the west of Berlin remaining a major hub for diverse lectures, podium discussions, concerts and exhibitions. Its stellar list of notable speakers include Albert Einstein, Thomas Mann, Angela Merkel and Simon Rattle.

Read moreBerlin's liberal mosque marks 1-year anniversary

At this year's award ceremony, Ates was joined by Joachim Gauck, Germany's former President, and Ulrich Weigand, director of Urania Berlin. "With Syran Ates, Urania honors an important social justice warrior in this country," Weigand said, referring to the activist's mission to open a co-ed mosque in honor of the Arabic Islam scholar, physician and philosopher Ibn Ruschd (1126-1198), and the German poet and philosopher, Johann Wolfgang von Goethe (1749-1832).

The mosque is open to all, with one exception. "No one will come to our mosque with a niqab or burqa," said Ates in 2017 an interview with Spiegel. She believes the full veil is a political statement and ultimately has little to do with religious freedom.

  • American teen Hannah Shraim wearing hijab (picture-alliance/AP Photo/J. Martin)

    Burqa, hijab or niqab? What is she wearing?

    Hijab

    Most Islamic scholars agree that the hijab, which covers the head and neck, and comes in any number of shapes and colors, must be worn by Muslim women. American teen Hannah Schraim is seen wearing one here while playing with her brother.

  • Saudi Arabian woman wearing a chador (picture alliance/JOKER/K. Eglau)

    Burqa, hijab or niqab? What is she wearing?

    Chador

    The chador, which is usually black, is a body-length outer garmet often worn in Iran and among modern-minded women in the Gulf States, as here in Saudi Arabia. It is not fastened with clasps or buttons and therefore has to be held closed by the wearer.

  • Women seen wearing niqab in Germany (picture-alliance/dpa/B. Roessler)

    Burqa, hijab or niqab? What is she wearing?

    Niqab

    A niqab is a veil and scarf that covers the entire face yet leaves the eyes free. It covers a woman's hair, as it falls to the middle of her back and some are also half-length in the front so as to cover her chest. Here it is being worn by women attending a rally by Salafi radicals in Germany.

  • Women wearing various abaya at an Arab fashion show (picture-alliance/dpa/A. Haider)

    Burqa, hijab or niqab? What is she wearing?

    Abaya

    An abaya is a loose-fitting, full-length garment designed to cover the body. It may come in many different styles, as seen here at an Arab fashion show, and is often worn in combination with hijab or niqab.

  • Women wearing burqas cast votes in Pakistan parliamentary elections. (AP)

    Burqa, hijab or niqab? What is she wearing?

    Burqa

    The burqa is the most extensive of all Muslim garments, covering the entire body from head to toe. It traditionally has a woven mesh area around the eyes, severely restricting the wearer's vision. Here they are seen casting their ballots in Pakistani parliamentary elections.

  • Queen Rania of Jordan, wearing no veil as she speaks with women wearing hijab at a refugee facility in Greece. (Reuters/A. Konstantinidis)

    Burqa, hijab or niqab? What is she wearing?

    No veil

    Queen Rania of Jordan says that Islam does not coerce women to wear any head coverings and that it is more important to judge a woman by her ethics and values, rather than what she wears. She is seen here meeting refugees in Greece.

    Author: Jon Shelton


Contemporary Islam

Ates herself is no stranger to making political statements. Her 2017 book, Selam, Frau Imamin (Selam, Mrs. Imam), was published in time for the opening of her liberal mosque, and strongly critiques fundamentalist tendencies in Islam. She argues that the majority of the imams have a troubled relationship with ideas of religious freedom, equality and homosexual rights.

These views were developed after Ates completed her law studies in Berlin at a counseling center for women from Turkey. While working at the center in 1984, a man rushed in and shot a woman she was working with — and also shot Ates in the neck. The woman did not survive. "After that, I thought, now I'm really going to fight," Ates told DW.

From 1997, Ates worked as a lawyer dealing with domestic violence and forced marriages. Under former Interior Minister Wolfgang Schäuble (CDU), she was a member of the Islam Conference, and has consistently argued that dominant conservative religious leaders preach an Islam from the past in Germany; and that liberal Muslims have no place.

As Ates stated in her 2007 book Multi-Kulti-Irrtum (Multicultural Mistake), the problem relates back to the promotion by "multicultural fanatics" of conservative Muslim organizations that failed to support integration policies in Germany.

Watch video 12:03

Seyran Ates: 'It seems I’m destined to survive'

Following her book Der Islam braucht eine sexuelle Befreiung (Islam Needs a Sexual Liberation) from 2011, Ates weighed in on the Islamist attacks in Manchester and London in 2015. Demanding that Muslims "should do more against extremism in Islam," Ates implored the "silent majority of Muslims must finally take responsibility and oppose something."

Female imam

Having completed her training to become an imam, Ates is finally able to put in practice her liberal interpretation of Islam. "For a long time, I only dreamed that liberal Muslims would come together to live an Islam that explicitly affirms democracy and the equal rights of a community of believers," she wrote in the Die Zeit weekly in 2018.

Cover des Buches Der Islam braucht eine sexuelle Revoultion von Seyran Ates

"I've been waiting for the right mosque to be opened by people who are more loyal to the Quran than I was, and somehow it was like waiting for Godot so I finally decided to realize my own vision," she wrote.

By so doing, Ates has emerged as a "champion of modern Islam," Fabian Wittreck, a professor at the Religious and Political Religion Cluster of the University of Münster, told DW. 

Police protection

But her outspoken views on Islam have inevitably come at a price. "I can't just leave my house and go shopping," Ates told DW in 2018. "If it wasn't for police protection I wouldn't be able to do my work at all. Without police protection you can't even voice your opinion, not even in Germany."

She stressed that both men and women are hostile towards her. "It's about patriarchy," she said. "They don't want any renewal in Islam. They won't accept any contemporary reading of the Quran. They want to prevent the equality of men and women."

Part of the criticism has come from the conservative Turkish government, which accused Ates and the Ibn Ruschd-Goethe Mosque of being a terrorist organization that collaborated with the Gülen movement — seen by President Erdogan as the initiator of the Turkish military coup in 2016.   

But this will not stop Ates from pursuing her goal of allowing "more and more women to stand up and live free and self-determined lives," as she told DW. Awards like the Urania Medal — among many others, including the 2019 University of Oslo Human Rights Award  — will help her to also continue to stand tall.

  • Yazidi women and girls stretch in lines after their cardio warm-up in preparation for a two-hour boxing session in Dohuk, Iraqi Kurdistan

    After 'Islamic State,' Yazidi women learn to box

    The warm-up

    The "Boxing Sisters" program was launched in late 2018 by Lotus Flower, a British NGO in Iraqi Kurdistan. Five days a week Yazidi women and girls gather for a two-hour training session in the Rwanga IDP camp. Many of these women were subjected to physical, emotional and sexual violence while held captive by the "Islamic State" (IS) before arriving at the camp.

  • Yazidi women stand in line as they take turns hitting the upheld boxing gloves of Husna Said Yusef

    After 'Islamic State,' Yazidi women learn to box

    Line drills

    Boxing was not the first physical activity that Lotus Flower brought to the women and girls in Rwanga camp, but it has been the most popular by far. "We thought that it would be a really good way for the women to be empowered physically as well as internally," says Vian Ahmed, the group's regional director.

  • Husna Said Yusef holds her gloves up while another girl practices a combination of different punches as she walks forward across the mat

    After 'Islamic State,' Yazidi women learn to box

    Hit me! Faster, harder!

    "Many times when I do boxing, I remember the moments I had pain and depression inside myself and I try to get rid of it through boxing," says Husna Said Yusef. She and her family have been at Rwanga camp since IS attacked her village in Sinjar in 2014. When her family learned that IS was approaching, they fled to the mountains and hid for a week, until they were able to make their way to the camp.

  • Yazidi women and girls do abdominal exercises to warm up before boxing class.

    After 'Islamic State,' Yazidi women learn to box

    Feel the burn

    Said Yusef, who is 18, has always loved sports. From a young age she would practice weightlifting with her uncle in their makeshift gym at home, but boxing, she says, is something special. And even though she would like to become a doctor one day, "at the same time, I don't ever want to leave boxing," she says.

  • A Yazidi girl rests while she waits for her turn to spar in the makeshift boxing ring in one of the trailers in Rwanga camp, Duhok, Iraqi Kurdistan

    After 'Islamic State,' Yazidi women learn to box

    Waiting for the fight

    In the beginning, not many families in the camp were willing to let their girls attend boxing class, but after several weeks of Lotus Flower staff members going house-to-house explaining the benefits of this physical activity, things began to change. "We didn't believe that it would be something so welcomed in this short period of time," Vian Ahmed says.

  • Two girls Yazidi girls spar with each other while Husna Said Yusef coaches them

    After 'Islamic State,' Yazidi women learn to box

    In the ring

    In April, some of the women in the boxing classes were themselves trained as coaches so that they could go teach boxing to women and girls in other camps in the area. Husna Said Yusef started teaching in her own camp.

  • The girls help clean up after class by putting the gloves and protective gear back in their bags

    After 'Islamic State,' Yazidi women learn to box

    The cleanup

    When the young women aren't in boxing class, they can attend English language classes or "Storytelling Sisters," a visual storytelling workshop. Some go to high school. The attack on their villages in 2014 by the "Islamic State" group had put a stop to their studies. They now have the chance to resume them.

    Author: Fahrinisa Campana (Dohuk, Iraqi Kurdistan)


DW recommends

Opinion: Liberal Islam is a chimera

The hostile reactions to the opening of a "liberal mosque" in Berlin are no great surprise. They are not, however, evidence that Islam is incapable of reform, says Loay Mudhoon. (24.06.2017)  

Everyone is welcome at Berlin's Ibn Rushd-Goethe Mosque

Can Muslim women and men pray together as equals? In Berlin, a liberal mosque housed in a Protestant church just opened. Many people are pleased, but not everyone. DW's Sabine Kinkartz reports. (16.06.2017)  

Germany's first liberal mosque opens in Berlin

Seyran Ates, the attorney, author and women's rights activist, has opened a Berlin mosque that preaches religious freedom and equality. It's a brave statement of tolerance in an age of increasing fundamentalism. (16.06.2017)  

Turkish court sentences hundreds of coup 'ringleaders'

The trial of 224 suspects, which include many former military generals, started almost a year after the July 2016 botched coup against President Erdogan. Ankara has incarcerated thousands of dissidents since then. (20.06.2019)  

Berlin's liberal mosque marks 1-year anniversary

In the year since its foundation, Berlin's liberal mosque has established itself and is attracting ever greater interest. But lawyer Seyran Ates, who opened the mosque, lives with ongoing hostility and threats. (17.06.2018)  

After 'Islamic State,' Yazidi women learn to box

On their long journey to recovery, some of the Yazidi women and girls who survived genocide and sexual slavery at the hands of "Islamic State" have taken up boxing to help heal and rebuild their self-confidence. (28.07.2019)  

Burqa, hijab or niqab? What is she wearing?

The Quran calls for women to dress "modestly," though interpretations as to what that means vary. Here is an overview of the most common types of clothing worn by Muslim women. (06.02.2018)  

Audios and videos on the topic

Berlin woman risks life for liberal mosque  

Seyran Ates: 'It seems I’m destined to survive'  

Mixed reactions to Germany's first liberal mosque  

Interview with Seyran Ates  

Related content

Sabarimala Tempel Indien

India: Top court to reconsider women, Hinduism and temples 14.11.2019

Conservative Hindus want India's Supreme Court to reinstate a ban on women entering a Hindu temple. In response, the court has promised to set new laws regarding women and religion.

Moschee Stuttgart Feuerbach Iman Gebet

Germany set to take charge of imam education locally 21.11.2019

In a bid to reduce foreign influence on Islamic religious leaders, Germany is launching a new pilot project that educates imams locally. Experts say it is a positive step, but a more comprehensive approach is needed.

Lindau Religions for Peace

Religions for Peace: Women push for gender equality 23.08.2019

At this year's global religion summit on Lake Constance, female delegates from Africa, Asia and the Middle East made clear women must have a greater say.

Advertisement

Film

Film Das Forum Dokuthriller von Marcus Vetter (Pierre Johne)

Climate change, globalization, the economy — can movies save the world?

Marcus Vetter's film "The Forum" premieres in Amsterdam at the world's largest documentary film festival — the latest in a series of documentaries focusing on climate change and globalization.  

Culture

Olaga Borisova | Maria Alyokhina | Riot Days (privat)

Pussy Riot's Maria Alyokhina's 'Riot Days' are not over yet

On her way to Berlin, the Pussy Riot activist's boyfriend was arrested for an action in support of political prisoners. Alyokhina told DW about how the movement is attracting unlikely candidates, and revealed new plans.  

Music

Claudia Emmanuela Santoso The Voice of Germany (picture-alliance/dpa/B. Pedersen)

'Voice of Germany' winner aims for the stars

After winning the reality talent competition, Claudia Emmanuela Santoso has big plans for the future. DW spoke with the talented singer before her tour around Germany.  

Arts.21

Opening Starmus Festival V (picture-alliance/Keystone/E. Leanza)

A festival of stars

The Starmus Festival has seen greats such as Hans Zimmer, Brian May, Neil Armstrong and Stephen Hawking. This global festival of science communication and art is taking place in Zurich for the fifth time this year. The star of 2019 is the moon.  

Digital Culture

Gamescom 2018 | VR-Brille (picture-alliance/dpa/C. Gateau)

From pixels to virtual reality

Video games have driven technological progress, while game developers have long tried to get the most out of technology. Over time, new genres and fantastic digital game worlds have emerged.  