 Fossils of strange primordial predator found in Canada | News | DW | 31.07.2019

News

Fossils of strange primordial predator found in Canada

Researchers have found fossils of a Cambrian Period predator that resembles the Millennium Falcon. The fossil find was a wealth of information about an important predator in a key time period of the evolution of life.

Fossils of the Cambroraster falcatus (Reuters/Royal Ontario Museum/J. B. Caron)

Researchers in Canada have unearthed hundreds of fossils of a primordial sea creature that lived in the Cambrian Period 506 million years ago.

The foot-long (30-centimeter-long) predator, called Cambroraster falcatus, had a pair of jointed limbs, rake-like claws and a shield-like carapace that reminded scientists of the Millennium Falcon spaceship from the movie "Star Wars."

"With its huge head, small body and upward facing eyes, the Cambroraster superfically resembles a horseshoe crab, although in detail they are quite different animals," said paleontologist Joe Moysiuk of the Royal Ontario Museum in Toronto, the lead author of the research published in the journal Proceedings of the Royal Society B.

Read more:T. rex was no Usain Bolt, say scientists  

A computer rendering of the Cambroraster falcatus (Reuters/Royal Ontario Museum/L. Fields)

"Just like horseshoe crabs, we think Cambroraster spent its time hanging around near the sea floor, feeding on organisms buried
in the mud."

Researchers found hundreds of fossils, including ones that showed the creature's complete structure, in Kootenay National Park in the Canadian Rockies. They say it was a distant relative of today's arthropods, the diverse group of animals including insects, spiders and crabs. 

During the Cambrian Period, defined as the period between 541 million and 485 million years ago, all animal life lived in the oceans. It was a time of evolutionary experimentation when all major animal groups first appeared and numerous odd species came and went.

dv/aw (Reuters)

DW recommends

Tyrannosaurus rex (T. rex) evolved from tiny dinosaurs, fossils show

The mighty Tyrannosaurus rex used to be very small, and evolved over 20 million years into a massive super predator. Scientists say that newly discovered fossils provide a missing link showing how the dinosaur evolved. (06.05.2019)  

Giant ancient 'lion' discovered in Kenya

The beast had massive fangs and weighed up to 1,500 kilograms. The bones were found years ago, but had been believed to belong to another animal. (18.04.2019)  

T. rex was no Usain Bolt, say scientists

Until now, the consensus about Tyrannosaurus rex is that it could run at similar speeds to today's Olympians. A new study shows that the Cretaceous carnivore's bones would have buckled under the strain. (19.07.2017)  

Related content

Dinosaurier l Forscher identifizieren Verwandten des Tyrannosaurus rex

Tyrannosaurus rex (T. rex) evolved from tiny dinosaurs, fossils show 06.05.2019

The mighty Tyrannosaurus rex used to be very small, and evolved over 20 million years into a massive super predator. Scientists say that newly discovered fossils provide a missing link showing how the dinosaur evolved.

Deutschland Wald Dürre Frühling

World marks earliest 'Earth Overshoot Day' 29.07.2019

By the end of Monday, humanity's allotment of natural resources for 2019 will be all used up, according to a report. Over the past 20 years, Earth Overshoot Day has moved up three months to July 29.

Dickinsonia-Fossil

Fat traces show strange fossils made by earliest animals 20.09.2018

Researchers say the fossils were made by an animal that existed more than 500 million years ago, before the Cambrian Period. The animal was soft and watery, and it may have looked something like a slug or jellyfish.

