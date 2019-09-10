Fossil discovery points to 'origin of modern world' after dinosaur extinction

One of the most mysterious chapters in the Earth's history is being illuminated following the discovery of a massive trove of fossils in the US state of Colorado, researchers announced Thursday.

The find paints a clearer picture of how mammals and plants expanded after an asteroid struck the planet 66 million years ago, killing off the dinosaurs and wiping out three-quarters of all living species.

The skills and bones of 16 mammal species were identified and were related to modern-day hoofed mammals like pigs, cows and deer. The fossils also contained pollen, leaf impressions and petrified wood.

The discovery points to "the origin of the modern world," said Tyler Lyson, an author of a paper reporting the fossil finds Thursday in the journal Science.

"We just know so little about this everywhere on the globe," he said. "At least now we have at one spot a fantastic record."

In a relatively short period of time, mammals expanded in numbers and size after the mass extinction of the dinosaurs

The rise of the mammals

Scientists uncovered thousands of well-preserved plant and animal fossils at a site outside of Colorado Springs that show what life was like in North America before and after the asteroid struck.

Before the mass extinction, the area was a forest that was home to dinosaurs like the T. rex, while mammals were no bigger than 17 pounds (8 kilograms) or the size of small dogs.

Shortly after the asteroid hit off the coast of Mexico, the Earth entered a warming period and the area was blanketed with ferns, while the biggest animal in the post-apocalyptic landscape was the size of a rat.

Around 100,000 years after the impact, palm trees populated the forest and mammals were almost as big as they were before the asteroid hit, in what Lyson described as "a pretty rapid recovery."

After the asteroid hit, the Earth warmed and ferns covered areas where forests used to be

With no dinosaurs around, mammals continued to grow. Some 300,000 years out, they were the size of large beavers. By 700,000 years after the mass extinction, the largest mammals were 100 times heavier than the mammals that survived the asteroid and were around the size of a wolf.

The first legume plants, like peas and beans, also appeared at that time.

'Biologic reset button'

The asteroid that led to the extinction of the dinosaurs was the second-worst mass extinction on the planet, but set in motion the evolutionary events that much later led to the rise of primates and eventually the appearance of Homo sapiens, or humans.

The worst mass extinction on record was one that occurred 252 million years ago that is believed to have been caused by extreme volcanism and paved the way for the first dinosaurs.

"Mass extinctions," Lyson said, "are the biologic reset button."

Beasts that could come back from extinction No fear of a t-rex sequel Five films on, Jurassic Park still has us captivated by the idea of humans coming face-to-face with our planet's most terrifying former inhabitants. But the fantasy of resurrecting a dinosaur from DNA in the belly of an amber-trapped mosquito is a long way from reality. Leading de-extinction scientists say making use of genetic material more than a million years old won't be possible.

Beasts that could come back from extinction And then there were two Since the last male northern white rhino — a 45-year-old called Sudan — died earlier in 2018, elderly females Najon and Fatu are the last of their kind. But scientists hope that embryos in deep freeze could bring the "functionally extinct" species back from the edge. They were created in-vitro from the sperm of a deceased male northern white and the eggs of the closely related southern white.

Beasts that could come back from extinction Not so dead after all? When the dodo — a fatally trusting and tasty bird — disappered from Mauritius in the 17th century, few believed mankind could extinguish the life of an entire species. Only after 19th century naturalist Georges Cuvier proved extinction was possible did the dodo became a symbol of that destructive power. Now, the hunt is on for dodo DNA, in the hope we may also prove our power to resurrect.

Beasts that could come back from extinction Fragile life By the time the last Pyrenean ibex Celia died in 2000, scientists had already gathered and frozen her tissue cells. Three years later, a goat gave birth to Celia's clone, created by injecting her DNA into a goat's egg. In fact, dozens of hybrid eggs were implanted. Only seven animals became pregnant, and one carried to full term — and the resurrected ibex survived only a few minutes after birth.

Beasts that could come back from extinction Passage from the past This is Martha, the last passenger pigeon, who died in 1914. The plump North American birds were a favorite for the plate, and hunting combined with deforestation wiped them out even as conservationists warned of their senseless demise. Revive & Restore, an organization thta promotes "de-extinction," sees the passenger pigeon as the perfect model project to show resurrection science's potential.

Beasts that could come back from extinction Numbat mother European colonists in Australia put a bounty on the head of the thylacine, or Tasmanian tiger, a marsupial apex predator. The last known member of the species died in Hobart Zoo in 1936. Now, scientists have decoded the animal's entire genome from a joey preserved in ethanol, and hope to insert its genes into the DNA of its closest surviving relative, a diminutive marsupial called the numbat.

Beasts that could come back from extinction Pleistocene Park The most impressive species with any chance of making a comeback is the woolly mammoth, whose closest living relative is the Asian elephant. Scientists at Harvard University say the ice-age giants could play a role in slowing permafrost melt and, therefore, climate change. But their "Pleistocene Park" concept would need 80,000 animals to have any real impact — pure science fiction, say critics.

Beasts that could come back from extinction One heck of a cow The auroch once roamed the length and breadth of Eurasia, but hunting and habitat loss wiped them out close to 400 years ago. Yet their descendents — domesticated cattle — live on, and "back-breeding" programs have tried to resurrect the auroch by selecting for characteristics of the wild ancestor. An early German attempt resulted in Heck cattle, which have been reintroduced to parts of Europe.

Beasts that could come back from extinction Meet the ancestors We once shared the planet with other human species, like the Neanderthal, with whom we even interbred. Many of us still carry Neanderthal DNA. But we are also prime suspects in their extermination. What would it be like to confront the relations we once wiped out? Scientists are growing homo sapiens-Neanderthal hybrid brain matter in the lab to examine the differences between them and us. Author: Ruby Russell



rs/rc (AP, Reuters)

Each evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.