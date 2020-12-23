Visit the new DW website

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.

Go to the new dw.com

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

Fortuna Düsseldorf

Located in the capital of North Rhine-Westphalia, Germany's most populous state, Fortuna Düsseldorf have returned to the Bundesliga for the first time since the 2012-13 season.

Fortuna Düsseldorf were founded in 1895 - hence the F and 95 in their logo. Since the Bundesliga was formed in 1963, Fortuna have had an up-and-down history with the top flight, most recently having spent the past five seasons in Germany's second division. However, in the pre-Bundesliga era, they were German champions once - in 1933. They also won the German cup back to back in 1979 and 1980.

23.12.2020, Rheinland-Pfalz, Mainz: Fußball: DFB-Pokal, FSV Mainz 05 - VfL Bochum, 2. Runde. Spieler vom VfL Bochum jubeln. Foto: Torsten Silz/dpa - WICHTIGER HINWEIS: Gemäß den Vorgaben der DFL Deutsche Fußball Liga bzw. des DFB Deutscher Fußball-Bund ist es untersagt, in dem Stadion und/oder vom Spiel angefertigte Fotoaufnahmen in Form von Sequenzbildern und/oder videoähnlichen Fotostrecken zu verwerten bzw. verwerten zu lassen. +++ dpa-Bildfunk +++

German Cup: Nightmare before Christmas for Mainz as Bochum pull off shock 23.12.2020

Bochum reached the last 16 of the German Cup with a thrilling comeback win over Bundesliga side Mainz, who missed every penalty in the shootout. Elsewhere, fourth-tier club Rot Weiss Essen overcame Fortuna Düsseldorf.
1. Bundesliga Borussia Moenchengladbach - Hertha BSC Jubel Jonas Hofmann Borussia Moenchengladbach, re., und Florian Neuhaus Borussia Moenchengladbach nach dem 1:0 27.06.2020, Fussball, 1. Bundesliga, Saison 2019/2020, 34. Spieltag, Borussia Moenchengladbach - Hertha BSC Berlin, Foto: Johannes Kruck/POOL Only for Editorial use Moenchengladbach Nordrhein Westfalen Deutschland *** 1 Bundesliga Borussia Moenchengladbach Hertha BSC Jubel Jonas Hofmann Borussia Moenchengladbach , right , and Florian Neuhaus Borussia Moenchengladbach after 1 0 27 06 2020, Football, 1 Bundesliga, Season 2019 2020, 34 Matchday, Borussia Moenchengladbach Hertha BSC Berlin, Photo Johannes Kruck POOL Only for Editorial use Moenchengladbach Nordrhein Westfalen Germany Poolfoto Johannes Kruck ,EDITORIAL USE ONLY

Bundesliga Bulletin: Gladbach into Champions League, Bremen stay alive 27.06.2020

The final day of the 2019-20 Bundesliga season was one of the most dramatic in recent history, at least in the fight to avoid relegation. In a surprising twist, Fortuna Düsseldorf succumbed to pressure and went down.
27.06.2020, Berlin: Fußball: Bundesliga, 1. FC Union Berlin - Fortuna Düsseldorf, 34. Spieltag, im Stadion An der alten Försterei. Rouwen Hennings von Fortuna Düsseldorf geht nach der Niederlage seiner Mannschaft vom Platz. Foto: Maja Hitij/Getty Images Europe/Pool/dpa - WICHTIGER HINWEIS: Gemäß den Vorgaben der DFL Deutsche Fußball Liga bzw. des DFB Deutscher Fußball-Bund ist es untersagt, in dem Stadion und/oder vom Spiel angefertigte Fotoaufnahmen in Form von Sequenzbildern und/oder videoähnlichen Fotostrecken zu verwerten bzw. verwerten zu lassen. | Verwendung weltweit

Bundesliga final day: As it happened 27.06.2020

Borussia Mönchengladbach return to the Champions League, with Bayer Leverkusen competing in the Europa League next season. At the bottom, Fortuna Düsseldorf are relegated as Werder Bremen scored six to survive.
Soccer Football - Bundesliga - Fortuna Dusseldorf v SC Paderborn - Merkur Spiel-Arena, Dusseldorf, Germany - May 16, 2020 Fortuna Dusseldorf players during the warm up before the match, as play resumes following the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) Sascha Schuermann/Pool via REUTERS DFL regulations prohibit any use of photographs as image sequences and/or quasi-video

Opinion: Time to abolish the Bundesliga relegation playoff 21.06.2020

The Bundesliga relegation playoff between the third best team in the second tier and the third worst team in the first is almost here. The format is neither interesting nor fair and needs reform, writes Michael da Silva.
entt?uscht / enttaeuscht / traurig, Ludwig Augustinsson (Werder Bremen #05) Sport: nphgm001: Fussball: 1. Bundesliga: Saison 19/20: 33. Spieltag: 1. FSV Mainz 05 vs SV Werder Bremen 20.06.2020 Foto: gumzmedia/nordphoto/POOL DFL regulations prohibit any use of photographs as image sequences and/or quasi-video. EDITORIAL USE ONLY National and international News-Agencies OUT. | Verwendung weltweit

Bundesliga: Werder Bremen live to fight another day as Mainz secure safety 20.06.2020

Mainz got the three points they needed to stay in the Bundesliga, but Werder Bremen are edging closer to relegation. They’re not down yet but Fortuna Düsseldorf will have the edge over them on the final day.
Mainz' German forward Jonathan Burkardt (L) celebrates scoring the opening goal with his teammate Mainz' Dutch forward Jean-Paul Boetius during the German first division Bundesliga football match Borussia Dortmund v Mainz 05 on June 17, 2020 in Dortmund. (Photo by Guido KIRCHNER / POOL / AFP) / DFL REGULATIONS PROHIBIT ANY USE OF PHOTOGRAPHS AS IMAGE SEQUENCES AND/OR QUASI-VIDEO (Photo by GUIDO KIRCHNER/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

Bundesliga: Mainz masterclass in Dortmund puts them on the cusp of safety 17.06.2020

A famous victory in Dortmund has put Mainz within touching distance of Bundesliga survival. The result leaves Werder Bremen and Fortuna Düsseldorf in a straight fight for the relegation play-off place.
Titel: Zack Steffen Celebrates Ort: Düsseldorf, Germany Datum: 3 November, 2019 Fotograf: Kai Dambach (Bundesliga Fanatic) Inhalt: Zack Steffen (center) celebrates the win over 1. FC Köln with his teammates.

USA goalkeeper Zack Steffen on Black Lives Matter: If you're silent, you're against us 12.06.2020

US national team goalkeeper Zack Steffen, currently on loan at Fortuna Düsseldorf, has had enough of police brutality and racism. He believes the time for talking is over – now he, and others, must take action.

Jubel, Schlu?jubel Bayern, der Torsch?tze Joshua KIMMICH Sport: Fussball: 1. Bundesliga: Saison 19/20: 28. Spieltag, 26.05.2020, BVB,Borussia Dortmund - FC Bayern M?nchen, Foto: J?rgen Fromme/firosportphoto/POOL | Verwendung weltweit

Bundesliga Bulletin: Bayern Munich close in on title, Fortuna's great escape continues 27.05.2020

The Bundesliga title looks set to return to Munich once again after a crucial Klassiker victory in Dortmund. Elsewhere, Fortuna Düsseldorf took a big step towards safety, condemning Schalke to yet another defeat.
22.02.2020, Bremen: Fußball: Bundesliga, Werder Bremen - Borussia Dortmund, 23. Spieltag im Weserstadion. Werders Ludwig Augustinsson (r) und Dortmunds Jadon Sancho kämpfen um den Ball. Foto: Peter Steffen/dpa - WICHTIGER HINWEIS: Gemäß den Vorgaben der DFL Deutsche Fußball Liga bzw. des DFB Deutscher Fußball-Bund ist es untersagt, in dem Stadion und/oder vom Spiel angefertigte Fotoaufnahmen in Form von Sequenzbildern und/oder videoähnlichen Fotostrecken zu verwerten bzw. verwerten zu lassen. +++ dpa-Bildfunk +++ | Verwendung weltweit

Coronavirus: Bundesliga suspended until April 2 13.03.2020

The DFL have suspended the Bundesliga with immediate effect, u-turning on a previous decision to go ahead. The news comes after Fortuna Düsseldorf applied for their Friday game against Paderborn to be postponed.
03.03.2020, Saarland, Völklingen: Fußball: DFB-Pokal, 1. FC Saarbrücken - Fortuna Düsseldorf, Viertelfinale im Hermann-Neuberger-Stadion. Saarbrücken jubelt nach dem Sieg im Elfmeterschiessen. Foto: Thomas Frey/dpa - WICHTIGER HINWEIS: Gemäß den Vorgaben der DFL Deutsche Fußball Liga bzw. des DFB Deutscher Fußball-Bund ist es untersagt, in dem Stadion und/oder vom Spiel angefertigte Fotoaufnahmen in Form von Sequenzbildern und/oder videoähnlichen Fotostrecken zu verwerten bzw. verwerten zu lassen. +++ dpa-Bildfunk +++ | Verwendung weltweit

German Cup: Daniel Batz the toast of Saarbrücken after shootout heroics 04.03.2020

Saarbrücken stunned Fortuna Düsseldorf in the German Cup on Tuesday night, winning 8-7 on penalties. They became the first ever fourth-tier club to reach the last four, and their hero was their goalkeeper.

25.08.2018, Nordrhein-Westfalen, Düsseldorf, Fußball: Bundesliga, Fortuna Düsseldorf - FC Augsburg, 1. Spieltag in der Merkur Spiel-Arena. Düsseldorf-Trainer Friedhelm Funkel von Düsseldorf vor dem Spiel. Foto: Ina Fassbender/dpa - WICHTIGER HINWEIS: Gemäß den Vorgaben der DFL Deutsche Fußball Liga ist es untersagt, in dem Stadion und/oder vom Spiel angefertigte Fotoaufnahmen in Form von Sequenzbildern und/oder videoähnlichen Fotostrecken zu verwerten bzw. verwerten zu lassen. | Verwendung weltweit

Bundesliga: Fortuna Düsseldorf part ways with coach Friedhelm Funkel 29.01.2020

Fortuna Düsseldorf have parted with Friedhelm Funkel. The decision follows a 3-0 loss to Bayer Leverkusen that left the club bottom of the Bundesliga — and 24 hours after he was named Düsseldorf's coach of the year.
Bayern Munich's French midfielder Corentin Tolisso celebrate scoring during the German first division Bundesliga football match Fortuna Duesseldorf v FC Bayern Munich in Duesseldorf, western Germany, on November 23, 2019. (Photo by INA FASSBENDER / AFP) / RESTRICTIONS: DFL REGULATIONS PROHIBIT ANY USE OF PHOTOGRAPHS AS IMAGE SEQUENCES AND/OR QUASI-VIDEO (Photo by INA FASSBENDER/AFP via Getty Images)

Bundesliga: Bayern dismantle Fortuna as Robert Lewandowski scoring streak ends 23.11.2019

Hansi Flick sealed back to back league wins as Bayern Munich brushed aside Fortuna. The 4-0 win moves them just a point behind league leaders Gladbach, on a day when Robert Lewandowski finally failed to score.
24.08.2019 Fußball, Fussball: 1. Bundesliga , Saison 2019/2020 FC Schalke 04 - FC Bayern München Muenchen 0:3 FCB Robert Lewandowski , Schlussjubel , Jubel , klatscht , winkt , FCB Co-Trainer , Hansi Flick , | Verwendung weltweit

Bundesliga: Third audition for Bayern Munich's Hansi Flick, Robert Lewandowski's Düsseldorf drought 21.11.2019

In Düsseldorf, Bayern Munich's interim coach, Hansi Flick, will be going for a third win from three. Scoring-machine Robert Lewandowski, on the other hand, will be aiming do something he's never managed before.
Local derbies and top Bundesliga clashes: 4 questions for Matchday 10

Local derbies and top Bundesliga clashes: 4 questions for Matchday 10 31.10.2019

With the table tight from top to bottom and local derbies on the menu in Berlin and the Rhineland, the Bundesliga is currently one of the best shows in town. Here are four questions entering Matchday 10.
Turkey's defender Kaan Ayhan (R) celebrates after scoring the equalizer during the Euro 2020 Group H qualification football match between France and Turkey at the Stade de France in Saint-Denis, outside Paris on October 14, 2019. (Photo by Alain JOCARD / AFP) (Photo by ALAIN JOCARD/AFP via Getty Images)

Salute or silence? German-Turkish footballers face political quandary 15.10.2019

The Turkish national team's use of a military salute by has been heavily criticized in wake of Ankara's military offensive against Kurds. In Germany, several players of Turkish origin have been caught up in the furore.
04.10.2019 BERLIN, GERMANY - OCTOBER 04: Players of Berlin celebrate after winning the Bundesliga match between Hertha BSC and Fortuna Duesseldorf at Olympiastadion on October 04, 2019 in Berlin, Germany. (Photo by Thomas F. Starke/Bongarts/Getty Images)

Bundesliga: Covic's Hertha Berlin clicking into gear after third straight win 04.10.2019

Hertha Berlin came from behind to beat Fortuna Düsseldorf at the Olympiastadion on Friday night. Ante Covic's side have now picked up three straight wins, and there are plenty of reasons to be optimistic.
Show more articles