Located in the capital of North Rhine-Westphalia, Germany's most populous state, Fortuna Düsseldorf have returned to the Bundesliga for the first time since the 2012-13 season.

Fortuna Düsseldorf were founded in 1895 - hence the F and 95 in their logo. Since the Bundesliga was formed in 1963, Fortuna have had an up-and-down history with the top flight, most recently having spent the past five seasons in Germany's second division. However, in the pre-Bundesliga era, they were German champions once - in 1933. They also won the German cup back to back in 1979 and 1980.