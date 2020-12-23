Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
Located in the capital of North Rhine-Westphalia, Germany's most populous state, Fortuna Düsseldorf have returned to the Bundesliga for the first time since the 2012-13 season.
Fortuna Düsseldorf were founded in 1895 - hence the F and 95 in their logo. Since the Bundesliga was formed in 1963, Fortuna have had an up-and-down history with the top flight, most recently having spent the past five seasons in Germany's second division. However, in the pre-Bundesliga era, they were German champions once - in 1933. They also won the German cup back to back in 1979 and 1980.
Bochum reached the last 16 of the German Cup with a thrilling comeback win over Bundesliga side Mainz, who missed every penalty in the shootout. Elsewhere, fourth-tier club Rot Weiss Essen overcame Fortuna Düsseldorf.
US national team goalkeeper Zack Steffen, currently on loan at Fortuna Düsseldorf, has had enough of police brutality and racism. He believes the time for talking is over – now he, and others, must take action.
The Bundesliga title looks set to return to Munich once again after a crucial Klassiker victory in Dortmund. Elsewhere, Fortuna Düsseldorf took a big step towards safety, condemning Schalke to yet another defeat.
In Düsseldorf, Bayern Munich's interim coach, Hansi Flick, will be going for a third win from three. Scoring-machine Robert Lewandowski, on the other hand, will be aiming do something he's never managed before.