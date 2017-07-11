US soldier killed, 9 injured as lightning strikes Fort Gordon Army base: reports

One US soldier was killed, and nine others were injured when lightning struck an military base in the US state of Georgia, local media reported on Wednesday evening.

The incident reportedly happened at 11 a.m. local time at Fort Gordon base.

Fort Gordon authorities told local media that emergency services were attending to the casualties.

A base spokesperson told ABC News: "It is with a heavy heart Fort Gordon confirms one of the soldiers injured in the lightning strike this afternoon succumbed to their injuries."

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more details become available.

