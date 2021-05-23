 Formula One: Verstappen wins in Monaco to lead title race for first time | Sports| German football and major international sports news | DW | 23.05.2021

Sports

Formula One: Verstappen wins in Monaco to lead title race for first time

Max Verstappen started the day 14 points behind seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton and ended it four clear of the Mercedes driver. The 23-year-old Dutchman leads the F1 title race for the first time.

Formel 1 Monaco Grand Prix | Max Verstappen

Max Verstappen celebrates his first win in Monaco, which was unable to host the 2020 Grand Prix due to the pandemic

Max Verstappen won the Monaco Grand Prix for the first time to take the Formula One championship lead from Lewis Hamilton on Sunday, while Ferrari's Charles Leclerc, who was due to start on pole, pulled out just before the race started.

Verstappen's second win this season and 12th of his career moved the Red Bull driver four points ahead of Hamilton overall. The seven-time world champion finished seventh on a bad day for the usually ultra-reliable Mercedes team.

His teammate Valtteri Bottas went from second place to out of the race before the midway point after his team botched a tire change. 

More to follow. 

 

