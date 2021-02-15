Formula One: Red Bull to take on Honda engines despite Japanese firm's F1 pull-out

Red Bull to use Honda engines despite firm's F1 pull-out

F1's Alonso leaves hospital after cycling accident

Barty and Nadal safely through at Australian Open

February 15

Red Bull set to be full manufacturer after engine deal

Formula One's Red Bull are set to join Mercedes and Ferrari in building their own engines after a deal with Honda.

The Japanese firm is quitting the sport but Red Bull will administer old Honda engines from 2022, setting up a separate company to do so, and will then look to develop their own engines from 2025.

"We now begin the work of bringing the power unit division in-house and integrating the new facilities and personnel into our Technology Campus," Red Bull team boss Christian Horner said in a statement.

"In the meantime, we are fully focused on achieving the best possible results in what will be Honda's final season as an official power unit supplier."

Alonso leaves hospital after cycling crash

Formula One driver Fernando Alonso has been released from hospital after breaking his jaw in a cycling crash last week.

The Spaniard, returning to the sport with the Alpine (former Renault) team this season after two years away, will be fit for the opener in Bahrain on March 28.

Barty, Nadal through on day without major shocks

Women's world number one Ash Barty reached the Australian Open quarter-finals with a quick 6-3 6-4 win over American Shelby Rogers.

Barty is bidding to become the first Australian to win the women's singles on home soil since 1978.

Spain's Rafa Nadal coasted through in the men's draw, winning 6-3 6-4 6-2 over Italian 16th seed Fabio Fognini. Second seed Nadal is looking to repeat his 2009 triumph in Melbourne and may be helped by defending champion Novak Djokovic carrying an injury.