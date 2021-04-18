 Formula One: Miami Grand Prix added to 2022 calendar | Sports| German football and major international sports news | DW | 18.04.2021

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

Sports

Formula One: Miami Grand Prix added to 2022 calendar

Miami will be on the Formula One calendar from next year, in a 10-year deal that adds a second American GP to the championship after Austin.

Lewis Hamilton driving for Team Mercedes

Lewis Hamilton driving for Team Mercedes

Miami will host a Formula One race from next year as part of a 10-year-deal announced by the sport and local organizers on Sunday.

The grand prix at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens — home of the Miami Dolphins NFL team — will be a second Formula One race for the United States in addition to Austin, Texas.

Formula One said in a statement the date had yet to be decided.

It will also be the first grand prix in the state of Florida since 1959.

The new circuit will have 5.41 kilometers (3.36 miles) and feature three straights and 19 corners, with and an estimated top speed of 320kph (199 mph).

F1 simulated 36 different layouts before landing on the current one.

Watch video 07:24

Why the future of Formula One is electric

Huge growth opportunity

"The USA is a key growth market for us, and we are greatly encouraged by our growing reach in the US which will be further supported by this exciting second race," F1 president Stefano Domenicali said in a statement.

Hard Rock Stadium president Tom Garfinkel added: "We have worked with specialist designers to create a racetrack that we, Formula 1 and the FIA believe will provide great racing."

F1 has targeted Miami as a venue for some time but faced strong local opposition from residents worried about excessive noise and air pollution.

In 2019, Formula One and local organizers abandoned plans to hold the race in the downtown area and put forward a revised layout winding around the Hard Rock Stadium.

mm/bk (AFP, dpa, Reuters)

DW recommends

Mick Schumacher can't wait to make his Formula 1 debut

Almost nine years after seven-time drivers' champion Michael Schumacher ended his racing career, his famous surname is back in F1. Michael's son Mick, the F2 champion, is set to make his debut in Formula 1.  

Advertisement
Instagram Logo Neu

DW Kick Off on Instagram

News and background stories from football and the rest of the world of sports, from Germany's international broadcaster.  

Deutschland Negativ-Journalistenpreis «Verschlossenen Auster» geht an Facebook

DW Kick off on Facebook

This is the place to come to find all of our Bundesliga and other football-related content on Facebook.  

Social Media Twitter Logo Symbolbild

DW Sports on Twitter

News and background stories from football and the rest of the world of sports, from Germany's international broadcaster.  

Fussball 1.Bundesliga Saison 17/18 - FC Bayern Muenchen vs Hannover 96

DW Bundesliga on Alexa

Want to hear what we think about the latest Bundesliga matchday? Just ask your Alexa device to play the audio of our opinion piece.  