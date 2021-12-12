Formula One: Max Verstappen wins world championship in Abu Dhabi

In the most dramatic finishes to one of the most dramatic seasons in years, Max Verstappen was crowned 2021 Formula One world champion after overtaking Lewis Hamilton on the final lap.

In a fittingly dramatic race, Hamilton looked set to win before a late safety car and decision from the race stewards to first state lapped cars wouldn't overtake only to then change their minds and order the five cars between Hamilton and Verstappen to overtake the Safety Car, changed everything.

With one lap left, Hamilton did his best to hold Verstappen at bay but eventually, the fresher tires paid off as he overtook Hamilton to seal the race win and his first drivers' championship.

Race drama

Hamilton got the better start than Verstappen, taking the lead off the Dutchman from the first corner. Verstappen nearly took it back just a few corners later, but Hamilton retained top spot having taken a shortcut after being forced wide.

Lewis Hamilton got the better of Max Verstappen from the start

Verstappen, who started on softs, had to pit first. Hamilton, on mediums, soon followed as both drivers swapped to hards.

With Verstappen eight seconds back, the Dutchman had to rely on his teammate, Sergio Perez, who was leading after Hamilton had pitted, to slow the Briton down.

The Mexcian kept Hamilton at bay with superb driving, regularly forcing him back, and continually making life difficult for the defending champion. Eventually Perez cut Hamilton's lead by eight seconds, with Verstappen calling him "a legend" over the radio.

With 38 laps left that left the top two directly battling against each other once again.

Although the gap had been closed, Hamilton began to reestablish his lead. By lap 32, Hamilton's lead was back to just under five seconds but on lap 36 a virtual safety car opened the door for Verstappen again, who pitted in the hope he could close the gap.

With an 18-second lead and confidence that would be enough on his tires, Mercedes decided not to bring Hamilton in. The Briton voiced his concern about risk over the radio.

Initially the gap began to close, but with eight laps to go Hamilton, having navigated through some traffic, still found himself leading by 11 seconds.

Fittingly for the season, just when more drama didn't look possible, it arrived when Nicholas Latifi crashed with just five laps left, bringing out a safety car.

Verstappen took advantage, pitting for newer tires. Hamilton, based on track position, just missed his window to do so and was left saying on the radio: "This is unbelievable man."

The safety car stayed out until there was one lap left.

Thrilling season

Formula One couldn't have asked for a better way to finish what has been one of the most thrilling seasons in F1 history. Hamilton and Verstappen have traded wins and on-track clashes throughout the year and went into the final race level on points, both fighting to win the 2021 drivers' championship.

Outside of the title drivers and teams, 2021 was also a strong year for Alpine and McLaren and the dramatic wins for Sergio Perez's win in Azerbaijan, Esteban Ocon in Hungary and Daniel Ricciardo in Italy live long in the memory of a great season.