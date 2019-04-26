Formula One live: Spanish Grand Prix

Refresh page for live updates (all times in CEST)

Lap 42/66 Vettel pits, changing from the mediums to the hard tyres. A 2.2 second pits stop is Ferrari's quickest of the day but it doesn't stop Gasly from going into fifth, ahead of the German.

Lap 40/66 Hamilton not happy on these tyres and insists to his team that he has to change them.

Lap 38/66 Hamilton on the team radio: "It feels like these tyres could be a stretch".

Lap 36/66 Vettel is getting closer and closer to Leclerc...

Lap 34/66 Hamilton now has an 8.6 second lead but asks the Mercedes engineer to keep him updated on Bottas' pace.

Lap 32/66 Vettel and Leclerc have been engaging in their own little battle out there. Now it's Vettel with the upper hand, as he looks to take advantage of his softer tyres. Leclerc is on a one-stop strategy.

Lap 30/66 Bottas is looking comfortable on his new medium tyres and immediately records a new fastest lap, immediately eroding 1.3 seconds off Hamilton's lead. He also moves away from Verstappen too.

Lap 27/66 Hamilton pits, no problems, and he looks nailed on for victory here and another Mercedes one-two seems highly likely too.

Lap 25/66 Lerclerc pits and moves onto the hard tyre. Bottas also pits and it's a snapier one than we've seen in the Ferrari garage today, and Bottas retains his place in third.

Lap 23/66 Vettel pits, but it's not a quick one and he's placed in traffic in 10th. Verstappen about to come in too.

Lap 22/66 Bottas has closed the gap on Hamilton by a little. He's 3.5 seconds behind now.

Lap 20/66 Vettel trying to pit to change his tyres. "Pit me when you can". He's desperate to change them.

Lap 19/66 Verstappen and Leclerc travelling at the same speed right now, but they're both a second off the pace of the Mercedes. Meaning third is probably the best both of them can hope for.

Lap 17/66 Another fastest lap from Hamilton - four seconds clear now.

Lap 15/66 Leclerc is through, probably because Ferrari instructed Vettel to move aside. Leclerc Lap immediately records the fastest first sector of anyone so far. He is 4.5 seconds behind Verstappen in third.

Lap 14/66 The Ferraris are struggling, particularly Vettel, who warns he is struggling with tyre trouble. Lerclerc is right behind him and it seems only a matter of time before he pounces.

Lap 12/66 The most comfortable driver out there is Hamilton. Now three seconds clear at the front and Bottas just can't keep that pace.

Lap 10/66 Leclerc gets very close to Vettel as he tries to pass the German. A little warning sign that Leclerc won't just sit back. Vettel has a battle on his hands to keep fourth place.

Lap 8/66 Fastest lap goes back to Hamilton.

Lap 6/66 Verstappen is now up to third, 4.5 seconds or so behind Hamilton. The Dutchman is also building a gap between him and the two Ferraris.

Lap 4/66 Another fastest lap by Bottas but Hamilton has managed to maintain his 2 second buffer.

Lap 3/66 Bottas flying through, recording the fastest sectors one and two.

Lap 2/66 Despite the promising start by Vettel, he went wide into the first bend and almost lost his place to Leclerc.

Lap 1/66 GO GO GO! It's lights out and Hamilton has the lead! He gets off the line cleanly and Vettel almost sneaks into second but locks up his breaks, Bottas clings on to second.

15:05 The warm-up lap is underway. Not too long until show time.

15:00 We're approaching lights out in Barcelona. Can Mercedes enjoy another fine race day or can Ferrari or someone else spring a surprise? We're about to find out...