Formula One live: Russian GP

As it happened:

LEWIS HAMILTON WINS THE RUSSIAN GP! Bottas comes in second to complete a Mercedes one-two and Leclerc is third.

Lap 51/53 Leclerc is still 1.6 seconds behind Bottas, who will hang on for second now.

Lap 49/53 Hamilton now 4.8 seconds clear at the front, and victory is surely his now.

Lap 47/53 "Give me everything you have" says Leclerc, who is just outside DRS range to Bottas.

Lap 45/53 Red Bull to Verstappen: "We're losing an abnormal amount of time at Turn 13, anything we can help you out with?"

Lap 43/53 Ten laps to go and Hamilton sets another fastest lap. A controversial race is drawing to an uneventful finish.

Lap 41/53 Mercedes asks Hamilton to change strategy as Bottas is "under a lot of pressure". The gap between them is four seconds. Whatever that means.

Lap 39/53 Big lap from Hamilton, who is now three seconds clear of Bottas.

Lap 37/53 Hamilton sets a new fastest lap. Victory is getting closer for him.

Lap 36/53 The safety car moves aside and Leclerc is immediately faster than Bottas, but he's not close enough to attack him. Meanwhile, Hamilton eases into a 1.4 second lead.

Lap 34/53 The safety car is still out...

Lap 33/53 Leclerc is back on the softs and can attack both Mercedes for the last 20 laps. Hamilton is surely heading for victory though.

Lap 32/53 Leclerc is back in the pits and Ferrari's afternoon is becoming a disaster.

Lap 31/53 "Bring back f***** V12s," was Vettel's message down the team radio.

Lap 29/53 During that drama, Ricciardo was forced to retire.

Lap 27/53 Very sad for Vettel and one can't help but think there is more to this than a straight power failure. The virtual safety car gives Mercedes the advantage and Hamilton is the new race leader.

VETTEL IS OUT! The German comes out of the pit lane just behind Leclerc and then almost immediately suffers a technical problem. Vettel is out and the inquest begins... that was very strange.

Lap 26/53 Vettel pits at the end of the lap and...

Lap 25/53 Leclerc sets the fastest lap of the race on his first lap out of the pits. The mediums are working for him. That will surely force Vettel into the pits...

Lap 22/53 Hamilton tells the Mercedes team radio that his "head is down and tyres are good"

Lap 21/53 Leclerc pits — 2.5 seconds — leaving Vettel with a 6.2 second lead over Hamilton.

Lap 19/53 Despite the good work by Verstappen, he won't get a podium today. The front three are in a league of their own right now.

Lap 17/53 Great driving by Verstappen, who moves into fifth after a nice pass on Sainz. Verstappen started back in ninth, great driving by him.

Lap 14/53 "I completely understand, the thing is I respected the plan at the start, I gave him the slipstream, no problems," says Leclerc, who is now 2.7 seconds behidn Vettel. The plot thickens...

Lap 13/53 Real drama in the Ferrari team. The instruction to Vettel to allow Leclerc through apparently came from Laurent Mekies, Ferrari's sporting director, rather than the Ferrari engineer.

Lap 12/53 A new fastest lap by Vettel, who is 3.5 seconds out in front. Hamilton is another 3.3 seconds behind Leclerc.

Lap 10/53 Just as Vettel sets a new fastest lap to leave Leclerc two seconds off the pace, Ferrari says "We're looking to Plan C". That seems to mean the swap will happen later, given that Plans A and B are no longer in play.

Lap 7/53 Ferrari is definitely planning a swap. Leclerc is told "Sebastian will let you by next lap".

Lap 5/53 Interesting message from Ferrari to Leclerc: "We are looking into the swap further into the race." Hmm.

Lap 3/53 The safety car has made way...

Lap 1/53 Grosjean and Ricciardo have come together and that means the safety car is out.

GO GO GO! Vettel has a blistering start, going from third to first! He leaves Hamilton for dead and then takes Leclerc on the inside. What a stunning start by the German!

13:05 Only one constructor has ever won in Sochi: Mercedes. Can Ferrari end that monopoly of victories? We have an intriguing race ahead of us...

13:00 Hello and welcome to live coverage of the Russian Grand Prix in Sochi! Lights out is in ten minutes or so...