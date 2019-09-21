Formula One live: Russian GP

Ferrari's Charles Leclerc starts on pole for a fourth straight race as he looks to continue his hot streak. As ever, Lewis Hamilton and Sebastian Vettel will be in pursuit as the season continues in Sochi. Follow live!
Lap 14/53 "I completely understand, the thing is I respected the plan at the start, I gave him the slipstream, no problems," says Leclerc, who is now 2.7 seconds behidn Vettel. The plot thickens...
Lap 13/53 Real drama in the Ferrari team. The instruction to Vettel to allow Leclerc through apparently came from Laurent Mekies, Ferrari's sporting director, rather than the Ferrari engineer.
Lap 12/53 A new fastest lap by Vettel, who is 3.5 seconds out in front. Hamilton is another 3.3 seconds behind Leclerc.
Lap 10/53 Just as Vettel sets a new fastest lap to leave Leclerc two seconds off the pace, Ferrari says "We're looking to Plan C". That seems to mean the swap will happen later, given that Plans A and B are no longer in play.
Lap 7/53 Ferrari is definitely planning a swap. Leclerc is told "Sebastian will let you by next lap".
Lap 5/53 Interesting message from Ferrari to Leclerc: "We are looking into the swap further into the race." Hmm.
Lap 3/53 The safety car has made way...
Lap 1/53 Grosjean and Ricciardo have come together and that means the safety car is out.
GO GO GO! Vettel has a blistering start, going from third to first! He leaves Hamilton for dead and then takes Leclerc on the inside. What a stunning start by the German!
13:05 Only one constructor has ever won in Sochi: Mercedes. Can Ferrari end that monopoly of victories? We have an intriguing race ahead of us...
13:00 Hello and welcome to live coverage of the Russian Grand Prix in Sochi! Lights out is in ten minutes or so...