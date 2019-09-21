Formula One live: Russian GP

Refresh page for latest updates (all times in CEST)

Lap 14/53 "I completely understand, the thing is I respected the plan at the start, I gave him the slipstream, no problems," says Leclerc, who is now 2.7 seconds behidn Vettel. The plot thickens...

Lap 13/53 Real drama in the Ferrari team. The instruction to Vettel to allow Leclerc through apparently came from Laurent Mekies, Ferrari's sporting director, rather than the Ferrari engineer.

Lap 12/53 A new fastest lap by Vettel, who is 3.5 seconds out in front. Hamilton is another 3.3 seconds behind Leclerc.

Lap 10/53 Just as Vettel sets a new fastest lap to leave Leclerc two seconds off the pace, Ferrari says "We're looking to Plan C". That seems to mean the swap will happen later, given that Plans A and B are no longer in play.

Lap 7/53 Ferrari is definitely planning a swap. Leclerc is told "Sebastian will let you by next lap".

Lap 5/53 Interesting message from Ferrari to Leclerc: "We are looking into the swap further into the race." Hmm.

Lap 3/53 The safety car has made way...

Lap 1/53 Grosjean and Ricciardo have come together and that means the safety car is out.

GO GO GO! Vettel has a blistering start, going from third to first! He leaves Hamilton for dead and then takes Leclerc on the inside. What a stunning start by the German!

13:05 Only one constructor has ever won in Sochi: Mercedes. Can Ferrari end that monopoly of victories? We have an intriguing race ahead of us...

13:00 Hello and welcome to live coverage of the Russian Grand Prix in Sochi! Lights out is in ten minutes or so...