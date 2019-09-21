 Formula One live: Russian GP | Sports| German football and major international sports news | DW | 29.09.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

Sports

Formula One live: Russian GP

Ferrari's Charles Leclerc starts on pole for a fourth straight race as he looks to continue his hot streak. As ever, Lewis Hamilton and Sebastian Vettel will be in pursuit as the season continues in Sochi. Follow live!

Formel 1 F1 Der Große Preis von Italien l Grand Prix of Italy - Jubel Charles Leclerc (Getty Images/C. Coates)

Refresh page for latest updates (all times in CEST)

Lap 14/53 "I completely understand, the thing is I respected the plan at the start, I gave him the slipstream, no problems," says Leclerc, who is now 2.7 seconds behidn Vettel. The plot thickens...

Lap 13/53 Real drama in the Ferrari team. The instruction to Vettel to allow Leclerc through apparently came from Laurent Mekies, Ferrari's sporting director, rather than the Ferrari engineer.

Lap 12/53 A new fastest lap by Vettel, who is 3.5 seconds out in front. Hamilton is another 3.3 seconds behind Leclerc.

Lap 10/53 Just as Vettel sets a new fastest lap to leave Leclerc two seconds off the pace, Ferrari says "We're looking to Plan C". That seems to mean the swap will happen later, given that Plans A and B are no longer in play.

Lap 7/53 Ferrari is definitely planning a swap. Leclerc is told "Sebastian will let you by next lap".

Lap 5/53 Interesting message from Ferrari to Leclerc: "We are looking into the swap further into the race." Hmm.

Lap 3/53 The safety car has made way...

Lap 1/53 Grosjean and Ricciardo have come together and that means the safety car is out.

GO GO GO! Vettel has a blistering start, going from third to first! He leaves Hamilton for dead and then takes Leclerc on the inside. What a stunning start by the German!

13:05 Only one constructor has ever won in Sochi: Mercedes. Can Ferrari end that monopoly of victories? We have an intriguing race ahead of us...

13:00 Hello and welcome to live coverage of the Russian Grand Prix in Sochi! Lights out is in ten minutes or so...

Related content

F1 Grand Prix - Singapore - Qualifying | Pole für Charles Leclerc

Formula 1: Charles Leclerc on pole in Singapore as hot streak continues 21.09.2019

Charles Leclerc will start the Singapore Grand Prix in pole position as he looks to secure a third straight victory. Lewis Hamilton starts alongside the Frenchman at the front of the grid, with Sebastian Vettel in third.

Formel 1 | GP von Italien | Monza | Leclerc und Hamilton

F1: Charles Leclerc gives Ferrari home victory at Italian Grand Prix 08.09.2019

The last time a Ferrari driver won at home in Monza was 2010, but talented 21-year-old Charles Leclerc changed all that with a strong drive. His teammate Sebastian Vettel had another tough day, though.

Deutschland Formel-1 Großer Preis von Deutschland

No German Grand Prix in 2020 Formula One season 29.08.2019

Next year's Formula One season will feature a record 22 races, but none of them will be in Germany. That means Ferrari star Sebastian Vettel and the title-winning Mercedes team will be without a home race.

Advertisement
Instagram Logo Neu (Instagram)

DW Kick Off on Instagram

News and background stories from football and the rest of the world of sports, from Germany's international broadcaster.  

Deutschland Negativ-Journalistenpreis «Verschlossenen Auster» geht an Facebook (picture alliance/dpa/K. Nietfeld)

DW Kick off on Facebook

This is the place to come to find all of our Bundesliga and other football-related content on Facebook.  

Social Media Twitter Logo Symbolbild (picture alliance/ANP)

DW Sports on Twitter

News and background stories from football and the rest of the world of sports, from Germany's international broadcaster.  

Fussball 1.Bundesliga Saison 17/18 - FC Bayern Muenchen vs Hannover 96 (picture-alliance/Pressefoto ULMER/Markus Ulmer)

DW Bundesliga on Alexa

Want to hear what we think about the latest Bundesliga matchday? Just ask your Alexa device to play the audio of our opinion piece.  