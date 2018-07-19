Formula One live: Hungarian Grand Prix

+++Refresh the page for live updates+++ All times CEST

Lap 31 - Vettel's lead over Hamilton is now more than 15 seconds, however the Ferrari driver still hasn't pitted.

Lap 30 - The order is now: Vettel, Hamilton, Bottas, Raikkonen and Ricciardo.

Lap 27 -Now Ricciardo has Gasly in his sights. - and the Australian moves into fifth spot.

Lap 26 - Hamilton comes in for a pit stop, 2.7 seconds. Vettel takes the lead. Hamilton returns to the track in second place. They're followed by Bottas and Raikkonen.

Lap 22 - Vettel is told to go to "Plan C," but only he and his team know what that means.

Lap 21 - Ricciardo (7) now has Magnussen (6) in his sights - and he's done it, Ricciardo overtakes Magnussen to move into sixth place.

Lap 19 - The track temperature is now 48 degrees Celcius.

Lap 17 - The first five are: Hamilton, Vettel, Gasly, and Bottas and Raikkonen

Lap 16 - Bottas goes into the pits to swap from ultrasofts to softs and returns to the track in four place. Previously Raikkonen had pitted - and it took more than five seconds...

Lap 11 - Raikkonen has a problem in this heat! He complains that his drink supply isn't working properly and his team confirm that he is right.

Lap 10 - Hamilton remains in the lead ahead of Mercedes teammate Bottas and the two Ferraris, Vettel and Raikkonen.

Lap 6 - Red Bull's Max Verstappen is out as well! He had complained that he had lost power just seconds earlier. Verstappen is not a happy camper!

Lap 2 - On Lap 2 its Hamilton, Bottas, Vettel and Raikkonen up front. Leclerc of Sauber is already is out of the race, apparently due to a technical problem. Ricciardo told his team via the radio that he had "contact left front."

Lap 1 - And they're off! Vettel quickly gets past Raikkonen.

15:10 - The drivers are on the move on their formation lap...

15:06 - We are just minutes away from the start of the Hungarian Grand Prix. It's extremely hot outside of Budapest - the temperature on the track is reported to be 60 degrees Celcius!

14:11 - Lewis Hamilton showed again on Saturday that he's untouchable in the rain, producing a brilliant last lap to take pole position for the Hungarian Grand Prix. His Mercedes teammate, Valtteri Bottas, starts from beside him, whiile the two Ferrari drivers, Kimi Raikkonen and Sebastian Vettel start from the second row.