Formula One live: French Grand Prix

Refresh page for live updates (all times in CEST)

Lap 8/53 Vettel passes Norris to climb to sixth.

Lap 6/53 "I'm not pulling out of the corners, there is a lag," says Verstappen.

Lap 4/53 A fastest lap for Hamilton, who is flying. Already 1.6 seconds clear.

Lap 3/53 No change for Vettel either, who stays seventh.

Lap 2/53 Not a great start for Ricciardo, who drops a couple of places to tenth.

Lap 1/53 GO GO GO! The French Grand Prix is underway and Leclerc survives an attack from Verstappen. But it's as you were at the front, with Hamilton untroubled after a good getaway.

15:09 Practice lap is complete and we're about ready to go...

15:05 The track is clearing and we're about to get going on the practice lap. Not long til lights out.

15:00 Today's race is being used as an opportunity to celebrate the 80th birthday of an F1 legend, Sir Jackie Stewart...

14:55 Hello and welcome to live coverage of the French Grand Prix. Lewis Hamilton is odds on favorite to win again in France, but the conditions will be testing out there. The track temperature is currently hovering around the 50C level...